Ilfracombe coronavirus support volunteer Lee Baxendale shopping for a client. Picture: Charmain Lovett Ilfracombe coronavirus support volunteer Lee Baxendale shopping for a client. Picture: Charmain Lovett

Support Groups

One Ilfracombe, backed by Ilfracombe Town Council and One Northern Devon, has co-ordinated a huge community response right down to street level. An army of volunteers are on hand to offer support with shopping, prescription collection, dog walking and other general assistance to help those in self isolation.

To volunteer, or to seek help, call 01271 855300 – the phoneline is manned between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday. Or visit www.ilfracombetowncouncil.gov.uk/coronavirus-covid-19 or www.oneilfracombe.org.uk

One Northern Devon is helping to co-ordinate the support being offered by volunteers in communities. Visit www.onenortherndevon.co.uk or call 07527 329 414.

Ilfracombe seafront viewed from Capstone Hill. Picture: Tony Gussin Ilfracombe seafront viewed from Capstone Hill. Picture: Tony Gussin

Ilfracombe’s Food Bank, based in the Salvation Army Hall at the bottom of Torrs, is open on Tuesdays and Fridays from 10.30am to 1.30pm. Strict social distancing measures apply. To get a voucher number to use at the foodbank call 01271 327711. Those in isolation who will need help collecting a food parcel should call 01271 855300.

Encompass – North Devon Community will be offering a community helpline for people affected by Covid-19. Trained advisers will answer questions about claiming welfare benefits, money, housing and mental health. The helpline is manned between 9.30am and 3pm and is free and confidential. Call 01271 371499. Alternatively, see www.bpag-encompass.org.uk

-----

Ilfracombe seafront viewed from Capstone Hill. Picture: Tony Gussin Ilfracombe seafront viewed from Capstone Hill. Picture: Tony Gussin

Hot Food Outlets that Deliver

The Ship and Pilot is serving up pub favourites and Sunday roasts and will deliver the food straight to the door. Visit www.shipandpilotilfracombe.com/takeaway-menu

Relish Bar and Bistro will deliver its food which includes Spanish and English dishes, seafood and pizza. Delivery is free to households in Ilfracombe and there is a £3 charge to properties in the surrounding area. A minimum order of £20 applies. Call 01271 863837 or visit www.fishbistroilfracombe.co.uk

Lyn Bay chip shop has a special £6 meal deal for the elderly. There is a small delivery charge of between £1.50 and £3. To place an order call 01271 866850.

Traditional Sunday Roast dinners are cooked and delivered by the friendly folk at Ilfracombe Golf Club. Delivery is free. Call 01271 855755 or 07789 681989.

Maddy’s Chippy in St James’ Place remains open for takeaways and offers a free delivery too, every day, from noon. To place an order call 01271 863351.

-----

Schools

Schools are open on a remote online basis, with the exception of vulnerable pupils and children of key workers.

For the latest updates from Ilfracombe Academy, including its signposting to mental health support groups, visit www.ilfracombeacademy.org.uk

The pupil page on Ilfracombe Junior School’s website is filled with plenty of educational activities to help support parents with their child’s learning at home. Visit www.ilfracombe-jun.devon.sch.uk

Parents with children at Ilfracombe Infant School have been sent activities for the children to complete at home. Visit www.ilfracombe-inf.devon.sch.uk

-----

Transport Links

First Bus are working to a reduced timetable to support those who need to travel during this time. For updated timetables and the latest information see www.firstgroup.com/help-and-support/coronavirus-information/local-travel-updates or call 0345 646 0707

Bus services run by Stagecoach are running on limited timetables. Concessionary passes can now be used before 9.30am, to allow the elderly and vulnerable to use the bus to take advantage of the supermarkets exclusive shopping times. See www.stagecoachbus.com

-----

Churches

In line with Government measures, all churches and places of worship are now closed for services.

Churches in the Parish of Holy Trinity and St Peter’s will remain closed until further notice. For information see https://holytrinityandstpeters.2day.uk/. To talk to the vicar call 01271 863350

Brookdale Church in Ilfracombe live streams its Sunday services at 10.30am on YouTube. It runs a church and prayer night every Wednesday, between 8pm and 8.30pm, using Zoom. Access these services via the website www.brookdalechurch.org.uk/

-----

Local Quote

Ilfracombe Mayor, Val Gates said: “From my perspective, we needed to engage the community quickly in the support network that was needed.

“Now running for over a month, the project team work closely with the hospital, doctors, pharmacies and police, plus many businesses supporting everyone and anyone who is isolated, vulnerable and in need of help and support.

“Money has been donated by community groups, the Lions and various individuals to keep the foodbank supplied.

“There is an amazing community spirit and I am so proud of the way the whole town has engaged in the project.”

-----

Online Support

The North Devon Council website covers a wide spectrum of topics that relate to the effects of the coronavirus in the area. Topics cover financial hardship, business support, volunteer and community support, council services and health. See www.northdevon.gov.uk/coronavirus/

-----

Local Shops

Savona Foodservice is now offering a home delivery service to domestic customers and covers Bideford, Barnstaple, Braunton, Ilfracombe, Woolacombe, Croyde, Combe Martin and Berrynarbor. Orders can be placed before 10am for same day delivery or before 5pm for next day delivery. Call 01271 862569.

Philip Dennis Foodservice sells store cupboard essentials, chilled products and frozen food. It has a drive through collection point at its Mullacott Ilfracombe premises. Call 01271 311150 between 9.30am and 3.30pm for next day collection.

St James’ Dairy remains open selling a range of groceries, newspapers and dairy products. It is offering free delivery to local residents. Call 01271 862727.

Norman’s is open between the hours of 9am to 2pm, Monday to Friday. It offers a free service of its fruit, vegetables and basic groceries. Call 01271 863105.

Edd’s greengrocers delivers to households in the area. The shop is open from 6am to 2pm, from Monday to Saturday. Call 01271 855999 or visit www.localfarmbox.co.uk

Ivan Clarke butchers is selling a wide range of fresh meat, with special packs available. They have a free delivery service. Call 01271 866155 or visit www.ivanclarke.co.uk

Turtons Butchers remains open and will deliver its meat to local properties. Call 01271 863643 or visit https://mike-turton-butcher.business.site

-----

Essential Contacts:

NHS: 111

One Ilfracombe: 01271 855300 or www.oneilfracombe.org.uk

Ilfracombe Town Council: www.ilfracombetowncouncil.gov.uk

One Northern Devon: www.onenortherndevon.co.uk or call 07527 329 414

Ilfracombe’s Food Bank: 01271 327711

North Devon Council helpline: 01271 388280.

Encompass - North Devon Community: Call 01271 371499. See: www.bpag-encompass.org.uk

Age Concern: 01271 324488