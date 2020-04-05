Local Volunteer Networks

The Live at Home Scheme, a project designed to prevent isolation and loneliness, offers a telephone befriending service. New members are welcome to sign up and be added to the telephone befriending list. Call 01271 321574 or 07925 127005. See www.mha.org.uk/liveathome

The Covid-19 Barnstaple and Surrounds community support group has been created to pull together information about all the services in the area, that will help people deal with the impact of the coronavirus. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/200204984640227/?ref=group_header

Despite a recent uptake of new volunteers, Barnstaple Foodbank is still in need of willing helpers to keep the service running. Currently, the foodbank is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 10.30am to 1.30pm. With extra assistance this service can be extended. Anyone able to help should contact the Foodbank directly on 01271 329902 or 07422 651251. See https://northerndevon.foodbank.org.uk/locations/

Encompass - North Devon Community will be offering a community helpline for people affected by Covid-19. Trained advisers will answer questions about claiming welfare benefits, money, housing and mental health. The helpline is manned between 9.30am and 3pm and is free and confidential. Call 01271 371499. Alternatively, see www.bpag-encompass.org.uk

Age Concern Barnstaple and District will guide all new referrals to its telephone care line - 01271 324488. For support services visit www.ageconcernbarnstaple.org.uk

An unofficial coronavirus support group, Save Westacott Park, is offering individual aid to nearby residents. See the Save Westacott Park Facebook page for further information.

-----

Pubs/Restaurants

Claytons & The Glasshouse in Cross Street, Barnstaple is now offering an extensive menu filled with starters, salads, main meals, burgers and desserts. Its delivery and collection service runs from Monday to Saturday, from noon to 3pm and then from 6pm to 9pm. It also runs from noon to 4pm on Sundays. Delivery is free to the EX31 and EX32 postcodes. A charge of £4 applies to deliveries in the EX33, EX34, EX36 and EX37 postcodes. Call 01272 323311 or visit www.claytonsbarnstaple.co.uk

Jack’s Snax in Queen’s Walk, Barnstaple is offering a takeaway and delivery service via Uber Eats. To place an order call or text 07960 880203.

-----

Schools

The Park Community School in Barnstaple is closed for the foreseeable future, yet remains partially open for children of key workers and those that are vulnerable. The school has created a plan to continue teaching and has a home learning section on its website. Visit http://www.theparkschool.org.uk/

Pilton Community College is still open for the children of critical key workers and vulnerable students. There is an online learning tab on the school’s website - www.piltoncollege.org.uk - which contains guides and relevant learning materials for the different year groups.

-----

Transport Links

Since Monday, March 23, bus services run by Stagecoach have been running on school holiday timetables. Check the colour or text codes on the timetable. Look for journeys marked with SH for ‘school holiday’. On timetables without this code, the buses will run as normal. Concessionary passes can now be used before 9.30am, to allow the elderly and vulnerable to use the bus to take advantage of the supermarkets exclusive shopping times. See www.stagecoachbus.com

Plans to carry out track improvement and maintenance work will see the railway line between Exeter St David’s and Barnstaple closed from Monday, March 30, to Saturday April 4. Buses will run between Exeter St David’s and Barnstaple instead. Completion of the work will allow an increased line speed and greater resilience. For further travel advice visit www.gwr.com/Barnstaple”GWR.com/Barnstaple.

-----

Churches

In keeping with the Church of England’s guidance, St Peter’s and St Mary Magdalene’s Church in Barnstaple is closed and will remain so until further notice. For more information call 01271 373837. To find a live stream service or event to watch from home visit www.achurchnearyou.com/live-stream/.

Although Holy Trinity Church in Barnstaple is closed, practical support is offered via 01271 374240 or office@trinitybarnstaple.org.uk. The office phone and email are checked regularly. Updates, links and video messages can be found on the Holy Trinity Church Facebook page and via https://trinitybarnstaple.org.uk/ Join the Sunday worship online with Holy Trinity Brompton at www.htb.org/sundayonline

All church events and activities in all three Grosvenor Church congregations will cease forthwith until Monday April 13, when the situation will be reviewed. For updates see https://barnstaple.grosvenorchurch.org.uk/

-----

Online Support

The North Devon Council website is packed with plenty of helpful and useful links to groups dealing with community support, business support and financial support. It also explains how the effects of coronavirus are impacting its services. Visit www.northdevon.gov.uk/coronavirus

Rethink Mental Illness has created an online hub filled with practical information for people living with or supporting people with mental illness during the coronavirus pandemic. Go to www.rethink.org/advice-and-information/covid-19-support/

-----

Local People’s Quotes

First North Devon hospitalised case Jess Marchbank said: “If you think this isolated ‘lockdown’ is bad... team that with the chronic piercing headache, limbs feeling on fire, painful chest, and the drowning tightness in your lungs... Now that’s bad. It was worse than bad. Stop messing about. Start taking this seriously.”

North Devon Council chief executive Ken Miles: “As the chief executive of the council, I have to realise that if the situation gets worse, or if staff do follow the government guidelines, it is going to have an impact on the services that the council provides.

“We are making plans to try to ensure services are maintained as best we can. However, I cannot yet anticipate what the impact will be or where it will be felt.”

-----

Local Shops

The website, Barnstaple Delivers, is a useful resource that lists and links to the local businesses in Barnstaple that deliver vital goods to households in the area. Sub-sections cover some of the retail outlets in Barnstaple that are able to remain open currently. Visit www.barnstapledelivers.co.uk

Tuck into a tasty homemade, Palm Oil free pie from Trevisick’s. Ordering couldn’t be simpler – visit the pie emporium online at https://www.trevisickpie.co.uk/ or call 01271 267877. Either collect in store or, those living within a two-mile radius of the Boutport Street shop, can get the tasty treats delivered.

The elderly and vulnerable have priority time to shop at Tesco in Barnstaple between 9am and 10am on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. NHS workers have priority shopping between 9am and 10am on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

-----

Essential Contacts:

NHS: 111

North Devon Council: www.northdevon.gov.uk/coronavirus

Encompass North Devon: 01271 371499

Barnstaple Food Bank: www.northerndevon.foodbank.org.uk/

Age Concern Barnstaple: 01271 324488