Woolacombe is a small community out of season but still a strong one and we have compiled a list of the vital community support and help that is available to local people during the coronavirus pandemic.

Community Support Groups

The Woolacombe and Mortehoe Community Support Group is a team of local residents who can help with food and prescription deliveries, dog walking and telephone support. For help, or to offer help, contact Sally on 07990 527634 or Janet on 07947 876757. Or email: sallyatmortehoepc@gmail.com

A new initiative to make small grants available for anyone in Mortehoe and Woolacombe who may be struggling to meet immediate financial needs has been set up by St Sabinus’ Church. To donate to the fund, or apply for a grant, call Giles on 01271 870467 or gkingsmith53@gmail.com

The Food Bank in Mortehoe and Woolacombe is still operating. Donations of food or other items should be dropped off at the Vicarage in Woolacombe. For information call 01297 870467

Government grants, issued via North Devon Council, are available to small businesses to help them through the coronavirus pandemic.To check eligibility or apply for the grant, visit: www.northdevon.gov.uk - grants-for-businesses

Age Concern Barnstaple and District will guide all new referrals to its telephone care line - 01271 324488. For support services visit www.ageconcernbarnstaple.org.uk

One Northern Devon is helping to co-ordinate the support being offered by volunteers in communities. Visit www.HYPERLINK “http://www.onenortherndevon.co.uk/”onenortherndevon.co.uk or call 07527 329 414

Encompass - North Devon Community will be offering a community helpline for people affected by COVID-19. Trained advisers will answer questions about claiming welfare benefits, money, housing and mental health. The helpline is manned between 9.30am and 3pm and is free and confidential. Call 01271 371499. Alternatively, see www.bpag-encompass.org.uk

Hot Food Outlets

Miles Mobile Fish and Chip Van will be serving up traditional seaside favourites on Saturdays and Mondays, from 4.30pm to 8pm, in Woolacombe. This operates on a collection basis and social distancing measures will apply. To find out more call Russell on 07974 199883

Blue Groove in Croyde are offering a select number of dishes for delivery to Croyde and Georgeham on Tuesdays and Fridays from 5pm to 9pm. This also includes a kids’ menu and alcoholic and non alcoholic drinks. To place an order visit www.blue-groove.co.uk/delivery

Schools

Now that the Easter break has come to an end, schools have re-opened, on a remote online basis, with the exception of vulnerable children and children of key workers.

Woolacombe School has an extensive distance learning section on its website. For updates and information see www.woolacombe.devon.sch.uk/

For the latest updates from Ilfracombe Academy, including its signposting to mental health support groups, visit www.ilfracombeacademy.org.uk/

For Braunton Academy, visit https://www.braunton.academy/. All studies can be found under the ‘Curriculum’ tab, then by clicking ‘Home Learning’. The children’s studies will be updated and set by the teachers on a weekly basis.

Transport Links

First Bus are working to a reduced timetable to support those who need to travel during this time. For updated timetables and the latest information see www.firstgroup.com/help-and-support/coronavirus-information/local-travel-updates or call 0345 646 0707

Bus services run by Stagecoach are running on limited timetables. Concessionary passes can be used before 9.30am, to allow the elderly and vulnerable to use the bus to take advantage of the supermarkets exclusive shopping times. See www.stagecoachbus.com

Churches

In line with Government measures, all churches and places of worship are now closed for services.

St. Sabinus’ Anglican Church in Woolacombe, St. Mary’s Church in Mortehoe and St. Matthew’s Church in Lee is part of the Coast and Combe Mission Community. Although all services are temporarily on hold, until further notice, there are signposting services to www.churchofengland.org and www.exeter.anglican.org. For further information see www.coastalparishes.org.uk

Brookdale Church in Ilfracombe live streams its Sunday services at 10.30am on YouTube. It runs a church and prayer night every Wednesday, between 8pm and 8.30pm, using Zoom. Access these services via the website www.brookdalechurch.org.uk/

Local Quote

Commenting on the lobbying of government for more financial support, North Devon Council Leader, Cllr David Worden said: “The last round of funding saw the lion’s share go to the county councils who are providing frontline care in the community. But we also provide essential frontline support to our communities and need to carry on providing essential services and helping vulnerable customers with housing and financial support.”

Online Support

The North Devon Council website covers a wide spectrum of topics that relate to the effects of the coronavirus in the area. Topics cover financial hardship, business support, volunteer and community support, council services and health. See www.northdevon.gov.uk/coronavirus/

Local Shops

Londis in Woolacombe is offering a free home delivery service to anyone in self isolation. Delivery days are on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturday afternoons. To place an order call 01271 870363 between the hours of 8.30am and 5.30pm.

Georgeham Stores in Chapel Street, Georgeham offers an order and collect service. Alternatively, it will deliver to the elderly and vulnerable in Georgeham and the surrounding area to the most vulnerable. It sells a range of store cupboard essentials, fresh fruit and vegetables and dairy products. Call 01271 890534

Savona Foodservice is now offering a home delivery service to domestic customers and covers Woolacombe and the surrounding area. Orders can be placed before 10am for same day delivery or before 5pm for next day delivery. Call 01271 862569

Essential Contacts:

NHS: 111

Woolacombe and Mortehoe Community Support Group: Sally on 07990 527634 or Janet on 07947 876757

Food Bank in Mortehoe and Woolacombe: 01297 870467

Woolacombe Medical Centre - 01271 870276

Warwick Link - 01271 871195

Mortehoe Parish Council - 01271 870247

North Devon District Hospital - 01271 322577

One Northern Devon: www.HYPERLINK “http://www.onenortherndevon.co.uk/”onenortherndevon.co.uk or call 07527 329 414

North Devon Council helpline: 01271 388280.

Encompass - North Devon Community: Call 01271 371499. See: www.bpag-encompass.org.uk

Age UK North Devon: 01271 324488