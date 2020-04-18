Stagecoach are running on reduced timetables. Picture: Stagecoach Stagecoach are running on reduced timetables. Picture: Stagecoach

Local Volunteer Networks

A Great Torrington Covid-19 Mutual Aid support group has been created to provide support to those in quarantine. For updates see www.facebook.com/groups/torringtonmutualaid

Great Torrington Community Food Bank is still operating and is open from 10am to 2pm on Tuesdays at The Baptist Church in New Street. Currently, it is requesting donations of tinned rice pudding, sugar, stock cubes and tinned meat. For further information call Shirley Bere on 01805 623887 or Dave Martin on 01805 623175.

Great Torrington Town Council has distributed ‘need support’ leaflets to every property in the town and immediate surrounding area. For updates on the Torrington Task Force visit www.great-torringtontowncouncil.gov.uk/ or call 01805 626135.

Torridge District Council has set up a dedicated phone line for residents who have any queries relating to services in the community. The phoneline is manned from Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm. Call 01237 428888. For information visit www.torridge.gov.uk/communitysupport

North Devon Council has launched a new community support hub to ensure the most vulnerable residents are not forgotten during the Coronavirus pandemic. Those who need support should call the new dedicated phoneline 01271 388280.

Encompass - North Devon Community will be offering a helpline for people affected by Covid-19. Trained advisers will answer questions about claiming welfare benefits, money, housing and mental health. The helpline is manned between 9.30am and 3pm and is free and confidential. Call 01271 371499. Alternatively, see www.bpag-encompass.org.uk

-----

Cafes/Bakeries

The menu at Sandford’s Bakery, in Potacre Street, is selling plenty of tasty treats such as freshly baked bread, cakes, pastries, buns and pizza. A collection service is available daily between 9am and 4.30pm, and the shop is open to walk-in customers (maintaining a safe social distance) as usual from 7.30am-4.30pm every day. To place an order call 01805 622189

The Green Lantern Café and Bakery on the High Street is open for takeaway food. Bakery items and cooked food is on offer. To place an order, call before 12pm. A delivery service is available with a minimum spend of £4. The shop is open on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays between 8am and 3pm and on Saturdays from 8am to 1pm. Call 01805-622178.

Number 37 coffee shop in South Street, Torrington, is offering a collection and delivery service. Freshly cooked meals on offer include beef bourguignon, steak burgers and rump steak. They also sell pasties, ham, quiche, scones, cakes, fresh baguettes and soup. Deliveries are after 2pm. The shop is now trading on limited hours between 10.30am and 1.30pm, and social distancing measures are in place. To place an order call 01805 622900

-----

Schools

Pupils at Great Torrington School will be able to access a mass of home learning resources via its website - https://gts.devon.sch.uk. Pupils who are finding it difficult to access the system should email help@gts.devon.sch.uk,

Great Torrington Bluecoat C of E Primary School has created a ‘Bluecoat at Home’ programme of learning to support families with the continuation of their child’s education throughout the school closure. Visit www.bluecoat-learn.org/

-----

Transport Links

First Bus are working to a reduced timetable to support those who need to travel during this time. For updated timetables and the latest information see www.firstgroup.com/help-and-support/coronavirus-information/local-travel-updates or ring 0345 646 0707.

To reflect advice against non-essential travel, Great Western Railway has reduced services across its network. A revised timetable will be in operation seven days a week until further notice. For more, see www.gwr.com/check

Bus services run by Stagecoach are running on reduced timetables. Concessionary passes can now be used before 9.30am, to allow the elderly and vulnerable to use the bus to take advantage of the supermarkets exclusive shopping times. See www.stagecoachbus.com

-----

Churches

In line with Government measures, all churches and places of worship are now closed for services.

Instead of its regular services, St Michael’s and All Angels’ Church has a regular ‘pause and pray’ feed on its Facebook page. For further information see www.stmichaelstorrington.org.uk

Torrington Baptist Church has cancelled its services until further notice but welcomes people contacting them. Members of the church will help with collecting prescriptions and shopping and are around for a friendly chat on the phone. Ring 01805 625879 or visit www.torringtonbaptist.org/

-----

Online Support

The North Devon Council website covers a wide spectrum of topics that relate to the effects of the coronavirus in the area. Topics cover financial hardship, business support, volunteer and community support, council services and health. See www.northdevon.gov.uk/coronavirus/

-----

Local People’s Quotes

Great Torrington mayor Keeley Allin said: “I always knew Great Torrington would pull together in a crisis, but actually seeing it in practice is very heart warming. Our local traders have adapted incredibly well.”

The mayor added: “Our local Royal Mail workers have just been incredible. We needed to deliver over 2,000 leaflets to every home in Great Torrington and they very kindly offered to do this for us on their local rounds.”

-----

Local Shops

Xanadu, in South Street, is offering local daily deliveries of fruit and vegetables and health foods, on all orders over £5. Call 01805 622709.

R and S Ware Butchers provides a free delivery service to Great Torrington households on a daily basis. Ring 01805 622191 or visit https://www.randswarebutchers.co.uk/

Duffy’s Home Hardware, in High Street, is open daily between the hours of 9am and 1pm. Call 01805 622496.

The Co-op in Great Torrington has a dedicated hour especially for vulnerable customers, those who care for them and NHS workers. This takes place daily between 8am-9am from Monday to Saturday, and at 10am-11am on Sundays.

-----

Essential Contacts:

NHS: 111

Great Torrington Foodbank: 01805 623887 or 01805 623175

Great Torrington Town Council: www.great-torringtontowncouncil.gov.uk

North Devon Council helpline: 01271 388280

Encompass - North Devon: 01271 371499. Or www.bpag-encompass.org.uk

The Moorings @ Devon: 07850 927064 or devonbarnstaple.mhm@nhs.net

Age UK: 0333 241 2350 or email infoandadvice@ageukdevon.co.uk

HMRC: 0300 4563565

Torrington Health Centre: 01805 622247

Castle Gardens Surgery: 01805 623222

The Farming Community Network: 03000 111 999