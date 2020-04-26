Riverbank House in Bideford. Riverbank House in Bideford.

Local Volunteer Networks

TTVS is the main hub for co-ordinating the Bideford coronavirus community group. TTVS, Torridge District Council, Bideford Town Council and One Northern Devon are working together to co-ordinate volunteers and provide help to those in need.

TTVS maintains a directory of support for prescription or shopping collection services, and for financial or emotional support. The TTVS hotline is manned Monday to Friday, from 9am to 5pm. Call 01237 420130 or email: covid19support@ttvs.org.uk

Bideford Town Council is working closely with TTVS and has posted an information leaflet to 10,000 homes in Bideford listing support telephone numbers and prescription or shopping collection services. Visit www.bideford-tc.gov.uk

Mill Street in Bideford. Mill Street in Bideford.

Bideford Bay Chamber of Commerce is keeping its members updated with support, information and webinars. Visit www.bidefordbaychamberofcommerce.co.uk

Torridge District Council has set up a dedicated phone line for residents who have any queries relating to services in the community. The phoneline is manned from Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm. Call 01237 428888. For information visit www.torridge.gov.uk/communitysupport

Silverline Cabs, located in Westward Ho!, is offering free of charge lifts to NHS and care home staff who are struggling to get to work. Call 01237 722044 or 07445 414882.

Hanging baskets in Mill Street, Bideford. Picture: CONNOR MACGILLIVRAY Hanging baskets in Mill Street, Bideford. Picture: CONNOR MACGILLIVRAY

-----

Takeaways/Restaurant Deliveries

Pig and Olive on Pebbleridge Road in Westward Ho! is selling oven cooked pizza and can deliver to local properties. Call 01237 488056 to place an order between the hours of 4.30pm and 9pm. Visit www.pigandolive.co.uk

A Slice of Life cafe in Westward Ho! is selling a range of home-cooked meals, roast dinners, cakes and high teas, on a delivery basis. Call 07817 076309

Tea on the Green delivers to households in Westward Ho!, Northam, Appledore and Bideford. A nominal delivery charge applies. Call 01237 429406.

The Drift Restaurant is open daily for orders between 5pm and 9pm. It has a special home delivery menu and offers free delivery to households in Westward Ho! and Northam. There is a £2 delivery charge to the Bideford area. Call 01237 700444 or visit https://thedriftrestaurant.co.uk/

Belluno Italian Restaurant in Bideford is open daily from 5pm and offers a delivery service. In addition to the hot Italian takeaways they sell and deliver home-made bread, pasta and sauces, delicious sliced cured meats and olives. Call 01237 473233 or visit www.bellunobideford.co.uk.

-----

Churches

In line with Government measures, all churches and places of worship are now closed for services. Several churches are still offering live streaming of services. For updates on Bideford Catholic Churches see www.bidefordcatholicchurches.org.uk; for Bideford Baptist Church see www.bidefordbaptist.org.uk; for Bideford Grosvenor Church visit https://bideford.grosvenorchurch.org.uk; for Bethel Free Church visit www.bethelbideford.co.uk; for St Mary’s Church, Bideford see https://stmaryschurchbideford.org/

-----

Transport Links

First Bus are working to a reduced timetable to support those who need to travel during this time. For updated timetables and the latest information see www.firstgroup.com/help-and-support/coronavirus-information/local-travel-updates or ring 0345 646 0707.

Great Western Railway has reduced services across its network. A revised timetable will be in operation seven days a week until further notice. For more, see www.gwr.com/check

Bus services run by Stagecoach are running on reduced timetables. Concessionary passes can now be used before 9.30am, to allow the elderly and vulnerable to use the bus to take advantage of the supermarkets’ exclusive shopping times. See www.stagecoachbus.com

-----

Schools

The Easter holiday has now ended, and schools are open for children of key workers. Home learning lessons resume for students online. For updates on Bideford College visit https://bidefordcollege.org; for Kingsley School visit www.kingsleyschoolbideford.co.uk; for Bideford East The Water Primary School visit www.east-the-water.devon.sch.uk; for St Mary’s Church of England Primary School visit www.stmarysce.co.uk; for West Croft School visit www.westcroft.devon.sch.uk/

-----

Local People’s Quotes

A spokesperson for Bideford Town Council said: “We have heard that the warm and caring community of residents in Bideford is working well and that family and neighbours are helping those who are self-isolating. Most of the shops that are open are also providing a delivery service, so do please get in touch with them.”

Darran Hill, the chief executive officer for TTVS, said: “I have been humbled by the response of my teams in providing continued support, not only to those seeking assistance as a result of Covid-19 and social isolation but also the clients from some of our existing projects. They have worked long hours and been innovative in keeping connected with our communities.”

-----

Online Information

The Burton has presented an Annual Schools Exhibition online and a Seeds of Hope programme. Access their virtual events on You Tube and via their website www.burtonartgallery.co.uk

The Bideford Community Facebook page has several references to the Covid-19 mutual aid support in the community – read the latest information at www.facebook.com/groups/bidefordcommunity/

-----

Local Shops

By The Ford Butchers and Deli on the High Street in Bideford is open during the week from 9am until 2pm for phone orders. It offers a ‘drive-by and pick up’ service and delivers after 2pm. Call 01237 471521.

The Country Cottage Bakery on Mill Street in Bideford is open until 2pm. For next day delivery place an order before 3pm by calling 01237 473150 or emailing ccbakery1@outlook.com.

Farmer Bob’s Dairy in Barnstaple delivers milk, cheese, fruit juices, eggs, potatoes, bread and more to households in the area. Call 01271 830045 or visit www.farmerbob.co.uk

F Heards Butchers are offering a delivery service. They are currently taking orders for delivery next week. Call 01237 474039.

The North Devon based Local Farm Box is open daily from 6am to 2pm. They deliver a variety of different fruit, vegetables, salad items and meat boxes to the area. Call 01271 869191 or visit www.localfarmbox.co.uk

Marshford Organic Foods sells fresh, canned and frozen organic food and delivers to Appledore, Instow and neighbouring areas including Abbotsham, Bideford, Northam, Westward Ho!, Westleigh, Yelland and Fremington. Order by phone 01237 477160 or by email: enquiries@marshford.co.uk . Visit www.marshford.co.uk.

The Westward Ho! located North Devon Soap shop is offering free delivery when quoting ‘Love The Ho’. Call 01237 488404

Grab a treat at So Sweet, who are delivering Pick ‘n’ Mix 1kg bags of sweets between 5pm and 8pm to the following areas: Westward Ho!, Northam, Bideford, Barnstaple, Appledore, Instow, East The Water, Fremington and Yelland. Call 07851 656090.

The Beach Shop in Westward Ho! is offering free delivery of garden games, colouring books and board games. Call 01237 424491.

-----

Essential Numbers

NHS: 111

Bideford Town Council: 01237 636051 or visit www.bideford-tc.gov.uk/

TTVS: 01237 420130 or email: Covid19support@ttvs.org.uk

Bideford Bay Chamber of Commerce: www.bidefordbaychamberofcommerce.co.uk

Torridge District Council: 01237 428888 or www.torridge.gov.uk/communitysupport

North Devon Council helpline: 01271 388280

Encompass - North Devon: 01271 371499. Or www.bpag-encompass.org.uk

The Moorings @ Devon: 07850 927064 or devonbarnstaple.mhm@nhs.net

Age UK: 0333 241 2350 or email infoandadvice@ageukdevon.co.uk

HMRC: 0300 4563565

The Bideford Community Facebook: www.facebook.com/groups/bidefordcommunity/