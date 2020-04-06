Leopards at Combe Martin Wildlife & Dinosaur Park, among many animals with an uncertain future unless funding can be found Picture: CMWDP Leopards at Combe Martin Wildlife & Dinosaur Park, among many animals with an uncertain future unless funding can be found Picture: CMWDP

The park is fighting to survive after a winter without income and then having to close due to the coronavirus pandemic – but its animals still have to be fed, keepers are still working and bills have to be paid.

It has launched an online Go Fund Me campaign and has urged local people to show their support.

The Combe Martin team have also been filming a new online video series Life at Combe Martin Wildlife & Dinosaur Park, an educational but fun five episodes per week video series aimed at 10-year-olds and younger.

It will include animal talks, dinosaur talks and antics with animals and their keepers. The weekly subscription is £2, with every penny going toward supporting the animals.

Pugwash the penguin is a Combe Martin WIldlife & Dinosaur Park favourite. Picture: CMWDP Pugwash the penguin is a Combe Martin WIldlife & Dinosaur Park favourite. Picture: CMWDP

Park director Dawn Gilbert said: “We want to say a massive thank you for our supporters who have donated to our Go Fund Me campaign so far.

“We are desperately trying to save all our animals and this lovely park. The majority of our animals will be unable to be re-homed into other collections so we are in an awful situation.

“It would be fantastic to have thousands of subscribers to our video series which will help us get through this dreadful time.”

To sign up to the weekly video series visit the Combe Martin Wildlife and Dinosaur Facebook page or CLICK HERE and if you would like to make a donation, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-save-combe-martin-wildlife-amp-dinosaur-park .