Selladoor Venues announced today (Monday, March 16) that following advice for the public to avoid all non-essential social gatherings, it would be closing the Queen’s Theatre in Barnstaple and the Landmark Theatre in Ilfracombe for a month.

In a statement it said: “The venues themselves, including the box offices, will be closed entirely for at least the next 14 days. This closure will be reviewed on an ongoing basis to take account of updated Government advice, as and when it is announced.

“We realise that this will cause significant disruption, but the wellbeing of our customers, staff and communities must be our priority.

“We appreciate that many of our customers will have questions about bookings and refunds. We would ask that you please bear with us while we re-schedule performances where possible.”

The statement asked for people not to try to visit the box offices in the coming days., or to call the numbers, but said the company would be in touch with all ticket holders as soon as possible.”