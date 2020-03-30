Garry Thompson admiring a 20lb 'virtual cod' caught from Ilfracombe Pier. Picture: Garry Thompson Garry Thompson admiring a 20lb 'virtual cod' caught from Ilfracombe Pier. Picture: Garry Thompson

We’d love to see your silly, funny or inventive pictures or videos of what you and your household have been doing at home or in the garden to keep the cabin fever at bay.

Ilfracombe musician Garry Thompson has been busy taking a few, including tucking into a toilet roll lunch, admiring a magnificent virtual fish caught while on his daily walk and ‘hard at work’ in the garden.

Plus in Combe Martin, locked down locals have been shouting a mild swear word from their windows and balconies at 8pm in scheduled events organised on Facebook.

And our video here shows just a few of the innovative activities bored Brits have been getting up to in the first week of lockdown.

After a 'hard morning' of gardening, Garry Thompson takes a little breather in his Ilfracombe garden.Picture: Garry Thompson After a 'hard morning' of gardening, Garry Thompson takes a little breather in his Ilfracombe garden.Picture: Garry Thompson

