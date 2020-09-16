Bideford College principal Dr Claire Ankers has written to parents and carers of pupils in Year 9 advising pupils to isolate until Friday, September 25.

The letter on Wednesday (September 16) came a day after parents were informed that a ‘close adult family member’ of one of the college’s students had received confirmation of a positive Covid-19 test result.

No pupils have tested positive for coronavirus.

Dr Ankers said the decision for the year group to isolate came after discussions with Public Health England, whose advice had changed.

Pupils with siblings in Year 9 can attend college as normal.

The letter said all Year 9 classrooms will be deep cleaned and will be out of bounds to students as cleaning takes place.

In the letter, Dr Ankers said: “I understand that for many parents this may cause considerable anxiety but please be assured that at this stage this is being treated as a potentially isolated case and we are following Public Health guidance in an accurate and timely manner.”