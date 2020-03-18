In a statement today (Wednesday, March 18) the company said in light of the latest Government advice, the stores would close at the end of business on March 31 and reopen on May 1.

Addressing its customers, the store said: “We hope you understand this is to protect the safety and well being of our staff and community.

“It goes without saying that small businesses are facing one of the most challenging times of their lives. Please continue to support them however you can. If they are open, show your support.

“Keep an eye on our Facebook and Instgram pages as we’ll update them regularly. We have no doubt that our Barnstaple and Tiverton communities will pull together to get through this difficult time. Stay safe, see you all in May!”

The Barnstaple High Street store has been trading in the town centre since 1925.