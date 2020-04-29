As part of an additional £1.6billion in Government funding for councils, North Devon Council (NDC) will receive almost £1m while Torridge District Council (TDC) will get £685,000.

This is on top of a first round of £1.6bn in funding that focussed more on county councils, but did see £52,672 go to NDC and £42,925 to TDC.

Devon County Council will get another £14.1m taking the total it has received from the Government to £36.7m.

The funding announced by Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick is based on population numbers and an assessment of the challenges each council is facing.

North Devon MP Selaine Saxby said during the pandemic councils are playing a crucial role and this extra funding will help them to continue to deliver frontline services.

She said: “I am delighted to see the important work North Devon Council be recognised in this allocation and I hope will provide the council with reassurance that their important work will be supported and that government does recognise the loss of income they have experienced, from business rates and parking charges for example.

“This week has also seen ministers announce that tips are to re-open and I very much look forward to this being rapidly addressed by Devon County Council to reduce the number of bonfires which are disrupting some neighbourhoods during the lockdown.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the council teams who have worked tirelessly throughout this pandemic.”

The Gazette has contacted North Devon and Torridge district councils to ask for reaction to the latest funding.