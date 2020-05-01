The patient died on Thursday (April 30), according to figures from NHS England released on Friday (May 1).

The patient is the 17th person to die at the hospital in Barnstaple after testing positive for the Covid-19.

Friday’s update saw three deaths confirmed at Derriford Hospital in Plymouth. It brings the county-wide hospital death toll to 147.

NHS England announced 352 new deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 20,483.

It releases updated figures each day showing the dates of every coronavirus-related death in hospitals in England, often including previously uncounted deaths that took place several days or even weeks ago. This is because of the time it takes for deaths to be confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19, for post-mortem examinations to be processed and for data from the tests to be validated.