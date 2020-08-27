North Devon has seen two new cases of the virus since August 20, and seven since August 11, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the district to 129.

Before the 123rd case on August 11 there had only been four confirmed cases over an 11-week period.

In Torridge, the number of confirmed cases stands at 57, with the latest confirmed case on August 19.

While Devon as a whole has seen an increase in confirmed cases in August, with 55 in the last two weeks, the county’s director of public health, Dr Virginia Pearson, said cases remained low on the whole.

Dr Pearson said: “We must remember, while not for one moment being complacent, that the rate of confirmed cases in Devon remains very low.

“That’s how we want it to stay. We will see numbers rise and fall, but we must all focus on what we can do to keep those numbers low.

“That means wear a face covering when in enclosed spaces (to protect others), keep a safe distance – 2 metres where possible, wash your hands with soap and water often and use hand sanitiser if handwashing is not possible, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve if you cough or sneeze, and do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth if your hands are not clean.”