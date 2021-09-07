Corner House pub holds football match in aid of Everything Ellie

Published: 10:16 AM September 7, 2021

The Corner House public house in Barnstaple had their annual football match on August 29.

The match raised £3,157 for the charity Everything Ellie, which provides families with life threatening or terminal illnesses days out at their beach hut and short breaks at 'Ellie's Lodge' located at Stowford Meadows.

The Corner House won this year's match 5-3 against the Barnstaple Ammies Old Boys, previous years they have played against Pilton Accies. Money is raised with a raffle, swear jar and a long list of fines which include missing open goals amongst other things.

Rhiane Easton co-founder of Everything Ellie said: "We would like to thank Kris Boreham, Dawn Fewings, Kian Boreham, Leah Boreham, Donna Gould, everyone who played and was involved in the day, every year we can't believe how much they raise for us, the boys are not happy until they raise more than the year before and the atmosphere is great, the support the Corner House has given us as a charity has been amazing."