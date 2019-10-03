The charity is urging supporters to host a Cook Eat Give event - cook for friends and family and ask their guests to make a donation to CHSW in return.

The new fundraising initiative will help the charity support more than 500 children with life-limiting conditions and their families at its three children's hospices across the South West, including at Little Bridge House in Fremington.

Emma Perry, fundraising manager at Little Bridge House, said: "Cook Eat Give is a really easy way for people to get involved in fundraising for Children's Hospice South West.

"Everyone loves a foodie get together - whether it's a barbeque, pizza night or themed dinner party, the choice is yours and you can enjoy your food with the knowledge that you are helping us to support local children and families.

"We hope people will join us this October but if that date isn't suitable, people can host a Cook Eat Give anytime. Every meal, however large or small, will make a big difference."

Mealtimes are a big part of life at the charity's three children's hospices. During their stays at the hospice, all families eat lunch and dinner together around a large dining table alongside hospice staff.

For many families, eating a hot, home cooked meal together is a rarity due to the care demands on parents alongside their hectic routines.

Families forge relationships with staff and other families also supported by the hospice during mealtimes, while siblings also make long lasting friendships.

Kevin Hayton, the cook at Little Bridge House, said: "Food is a big part of the all-around care package that we offer families - it's one of the things they really look forward to when they come to stay at our hospices.

"It's great to see families sitting down and eating together. Some families don't get the chance to do this often at home - here, they don't have to worry about things like the shopping, cooking or washing up."

If you would like to find out more about holding a Cook Eat Give foodie fundraiser, visit www.chsw.org.uk/cook or call Little Bridge House on 01271 325270 to speak to a member of the fundraising team.