Cook book to help in Afghanistan produced in South Molton

Published: 10:01 AM October 26, 2021

Christian Aid supporters in the South Molton area have pooled their culinary knowledge to produce a cook book with recipes from Devon and far and wide.

The book of mouth-watering ideas, available for a suggested minimum donation of £5 to Christian Aid, will be launched at a Coffee Morning to be held on Thursday, November 4, 9.45 am – 12 noon in the Assembly Rooms, South Molton. All donations received will go to the charity’s Afghanistan Appeal.

Lynne Miller, organiser from the South Molton and District Christian Aid Group, said: “Katrine Musgrave, the fundraising Officer for Devon and Cornwall for Christian Aid, told me about a Covid Cookbook that the local group in Leicester had produced, and we were inspired to do something similar. We asked local supporters for recipes and were delighted at the response!

“We wanted to find a different way of fundraising in these uncertain Covid times and this seemed to be the answer! We were also desperate to support the Afghanistan Hunger Appeal, hearing of the suffering that is going on in that country.”

Rev. Andy Jarvis, of South Molton Baptist Church, said: “One of the great things about Christian Aid is that it doesn’t arrive in other countries facing problems and tell them, ‘We are Christian Aid and this is how we sort this!’ Instead, they work through local partnerships and local people. The combination of Christian Aid’s financial support and know how in many areas from agriculture to justice, local knowledge of the language and setting of a community, ensure that problems are met more successfully.”

The situation in Afghanistan has led to a mass migration of the population as they seek safety and refuge. Through Christian Aid’s Global Hunger Emergency Appeal and the support of their local partners, they have been able to offer some relief so far - but more will be needed.

A great idea for a Christmas present, the Cook Book will be available locally from: Treasured Things, South Street, South Molton, North Molton Village Shop, Bishops Nympton Community Shop, Chittlechatter Stores, Chittlehampton and The Grove Inn, Kings Nympton.

Books can also be ordered from: Lynne Miller email lynne.miller@btinternet.com or 01769579593.