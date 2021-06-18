Contactless donation station for Chemohero at Affinity Devon

Published: 7:00 AM June 18, 2021

Shoppers at Affinity Devon in Bideford now have the option to tap their support for North Devon charity Chemohero thanks to a contactless card donation station at the shopping mall.

An empty retail unit has been loaned to the much-loved local charity but while they won’t be opening the store, they are using the window display.

Barnstaple box makers Atlas Packaging have created an eye catching and useful design as Chemohero co- founder Rob Wallis explains: “We’re very grateful to Affinity Devon for providing us with one of their currently empty units.

“We’re not yet big enough to begin selling our own merchandise in a store. But thanks to Atlas Packaging we’ve got a contactless donation station that’s set up inside the window of the shop.

“As shoppers walk by, they now have the option to donate to us by tapping their bank card against the card reader.”

Rob added: “This is a fantastic way that the public can help support our work providing cardboard boxes of treats and essential items for free to patients receiving chemotherapy at North Devon District Hospital. That moment when the person is anxious and uncertain about their first treatment, to be given one of our boxes of kindness can’t help cure them but it can make them feel loved and that they’re not alone.”

As well as creating a bespoke holder for the card reader that allows it to sit against the inside of the shop window, the design team at Atlas Packaging has also made a giant-sized version of the iconic Chemohero box along with an information board about the charity, large cardboard versions of the gifts as well as hanging displays.

Atlas Managing Director Jason Sharman said: “Chemohero are our charity of the year for 2021 and we’re trying to give them as much support as we possibly can. Affinity Devon have also backed the charity this year and when we heard they’d given them a retail unit to use then we knew we could create something really special for the windows. We’re hoping shoppers will stop and read the information about the charity and then decide to donate there and then.”

The shop is located adjacent to the main entrance of Affinity Devon and will be there for as long as the retail unit remains empty.

Chemohero is a registered charity and was created by Lisa and Rob Wallis from Fremington after Lisa was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer and has since been through multiple rounds of chemotherapy.