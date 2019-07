Jeremy Hunt (left) congratulates Boris Johnson at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London where he was announced as the new Conservative party leader, and will become the next Prime Minister. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/P/A Wire Jeremy Hunt (left) congratulates Boris Johnson at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London where he was announced as the new Conservative party leader, and will become the next Prime Minister. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/P/A Wire

In the ballot result of party members just announced today (Tuesday, July 23) he won by 92,153 votes to his opponent Jeremy Hunt's 46,656.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Johnson began by thanking his opponent, saying he was an absolutely formidable camaopiugner.

He said: "I want to thank our outgoing leader Theresa May for her extraordinary service to this party and this country.

"It was a privilege to serve in her cabinet and to see the passion and determination that she brought to many causes that were her legacy."

When he spoke to South West Conservatives at a hustings in Exeter at the end of June, he told them more needed to be done to develop get a fairer deal for the region, improving infrastructure and roads such as the A303, adding that it was 'a disgrace' not everyone in the UK had fast fibre broadband.

He said education funding in parts of rural England had failed to keep pace with other areas and should be equal.

Speaking today Mr Johnson thanked everyone in the party for their 'hard work, campaigning and public spirit'.

He continued: "Nobody, no one party, no one person has a monopoly of wisdom, but if you look at the history you will see it is we conservatives who have had the best insight into human nature… and time and again it is to us that the people of this country have turned to get that balance right.

"I think that we know we can do it and the people of this country are trusting in us to do it.

"We know the mantra, it is deliver Brexit, unite the country and defeat Jeremy Corbyn and that's what we are going to do.

"We are going to energise the country and we are going to get Brexit done on October 31.

"We are going to unit this amazing country and take it forward and I thank you very much for the incredible honour that you have done me. The campaign is over but the work begins."

Mrs May will take one last round of Prime Minister's Question in the Commons on Wednesday before travelling to Buckingham Palace to offer her resignation.

Mr Johnson will then have his own audience with the Queen to be offered the chance to form her new government before entering Downing Street.