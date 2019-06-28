Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson fielded a wide range of questions from LBC presenter Iain Dale and the floor as they set out their stalls at Sandy Park to say why Conservative members should choose them as the next party leader. Unsurprisingly, Brexit was a major topic, but pre-submitted questions and questions from the floor covered everything from Iran to Russia and health to housing as well as infrastructure and agriculture. Both praised the South West and said more investment was needed in the region to put it on an equal footing with the rest of the UK. Mr Johnson's position on Brexit is that the UK is leaving the European Union on October 31, with or without a deal. Mr Hunt told members he would not rule out no deal but a deal was still preferable and the deadline could be moved back further if need be. Mr Johnson came out firing, saying to the crowd: