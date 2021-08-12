Published: 1:15 PM August 12, 2021

Local conservation organisations in North Devon coming together at Ilfracombe harbour for a special Science Sunday.

Bringing locals a one day free event to find out what's in their waters, Science Sunday aims to shed light on the environmental impact of plastic pollution and much more.

Joining together are the North Devon Marine Project, the Plover Rovers, Plastic Free North Devon, the North Devon Biosphere and British Divers Marine Life Rescue.

It is taking place on Sunday 15 August at 11am. There will be a plastics survey and beach clean, of which the findings and results will be shown directly to the public.

Talks on protecting ecosystems and decarbonising the maritime world will take place throughout the day, to build awareness for ocean literacy and what can be done to bring the change needed for the planet.

There will be informative talks, Nazca the electric sailboat on show, face painting and the opportunity to have a go using VR headsets to virtually dive beneath the waves.

For further details please visit facebook.com/northdevonmarine or email crew@northdevonmarine.com



