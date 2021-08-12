Conservation campaigners unite for special Science Sunday
- Credit: Submitted
Local conservation organisations in North Devon coming together at Ilfracombe harbour for a special Science Sunday.
Bringing locals a one day free event to find out what's in their waters, Science Sunday aims to shed light on the environmental impact of plastic pollution and much more.
Joining together are the North Devon Marine Project, the Plover Rovers, Plastic Free North Devon, the North Devon Biosphere and British Divers Marine Life Rescue.
It is taking place on Sunday 15 August at 11am. There will be a plastics survey and beach clean, of which the findings and results will be shown directly to the public.
Talks on protecting ecosystems and decarbonising the maritime world will take place throughout the day, to build awareness for ocean literacy and what can be done to bring the change needed for the planet.
There will be informative talks, Nazca the electric sailboat on show, face painting and the opportunity to have a go using VR headsets to virtually dive beneath the waves.
For further details please visit facebook.com/northdevonmarine or email crew@northdevonmarine.com
Most Read
- 1 Lifeboat rescues dad and son as fishing trip almost ends in disaster
- 2 Can you pass these 10 GCSE questions designed for 16-year-olds?
- 3 Salute for vaccine volunteers for a 'jab' well done
- 4 Evidence of damage found at Iron Age monument near Ilfracombe
- 5 Bideford during the War years is author Peter's 'labour of love'
- 6 Dream teamwork makes sure Valley of Rocks show goes on
- 7 Crewman Ghorki makes debut as lifeboats help rescue woman
- 8 Celebration of 'The Leach Tradition' of pottery opens in North Devon
- 9 Enjoy a cream tea in aid of Children’s Hospice South West
- 10 Family pay tribute to 20-year-old Danny Goodman after tragic collision on A386