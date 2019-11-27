The festival, which is organised by Chay West from the retro and independent clothing store The Cove, will run from 10.30am to 4.30pm.

It will be packed with things to do throughout the day, with the market completely sold out with traders.

Featuring a full independent marketplace, live music set across two stages, a variety of street food and drinks, fully interactive workshops, fund raising and live street art to view, this is an event that shouldn't be missed.

The official charity at the festival this year will be Dogs Trust Ilfracombe, where the objective is to raise funds throughout the day by special donation stations situated in the market and a full prize raffle at the event.

Raffle tickets can be purchased on the day and feature a wide array of prizes, kindly donated by local businesses.

For more details, including a full stall trader list, street food details, raffle prize info and stage times for the music, check out the Facebook events page 'connect and create 2019' and the Instagram page @connectandcreatefest.