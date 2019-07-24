Damian Smith was subject to a restraining order forbidding him from going to Bideford to protect a vulnerable woman he had swindled out of £3,200 last year. He broke the order because he was sent there to work by his employer and felt he could not refuse. The breach of the restraining order put Smith at risk of going to jail because he was subject to a suspended sentence for his original offence of conning his ex girlfriend. Smith, 27, of North Road, High Bickington, admitted breach of a restraining order and was fined £150 with £350 costs by Judge Timothy Rose at Exeter Crown Court. He told him: