Damian Smith was subject to a restraining order forbidding him from going to Bideford to protect a vulnerable woman he had swindled out of £3,200 last year.

He broke the order because he was sent there to work by his employer and felt he could not refuse.

The breach of the restraining order put Smith at risk of going to jail because he was subject to a suspended sentence for his original offence of conning his ex girlfriend.

Smith, 27, of North Road, High Bickington, admitted breach of a restraining order and was fined £150 with £350 costs by Judge Timothy Rose at Exeter Crown Court.

He told him: "I accept you did not try to contact the woman who the order was there to protect but she was still very upset and concerned because it got back to her.

"You will understand that if she thinks you are hanging around Bideford and would worry she may bump into you, causing her a lot of shock and concern."

Miss Emily Pitts, prosecuting, said the order was made in July last year when Smith received a 12 month suspended sentence. He was banned from contacting the victim for ten years or going to Bideford for two years.

He was seen working there by a relative of his victim in December last year. He also failed to keep two probation appointments.

Miss Rachel Smith, defending, said Smith has stayed out of trouble since December and received a glowing report from the probation service for the way he has worked with them over the past few months.

In the original case, heard a year ago, the judge heard how Smith ripped off a vulnerable single mother by lying about needing money to pay for his grandfather's funeral.

The woman gave him her bank card and PIN number so he could take out £200 but he ended up looting more than £3,200 and leaving her with just £9 in the bank.

In reality, his grandfather was still alive and he spent her money buying cannabis and drinking up to 40 cans of cider a day.

Smith was in a relationship with the woman, who had physical and emotional issues after recovering from a brain tumour, for just two months.

He carried on sending her texts and Facebook messages signed with rows of kisses throughout the time he was stealing the cash which she had been saving to spend on her six-year-old son.

He was spared an immediate jail sentence after he promised to repay the £810 which has not been reimbursed by the bank.