Northern Devon Healthcare NHS Trust confirmed the news on Monday (March 23).

A statement from the trust said the patient – the first to be treated at the hospital in Barnstaple – was being treated in isolated conditions.

It added there is no risk to other patients, visitors and staff and its services are running as normal.

A spokesperson for Northern Devon Healthcare NHS Trust said: “We have highly experienced doctors, nurses and other staff who are appropriately trained and equipped to deal with this effectively.”

As of Sunday, March 22, there were 43 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Devon.

NHS advice urges people to stay at home if they have coronavirus symptoms.

They include a high temperature or a new, continuous cough which is described as coughing a lot for more than an hour, or three or more coughing episodes in 24 hours.

Those with symptoms are urged to stay at home for seven days and use the 111 online coronavirus service to find out what to do.

Visit the NHS website for more information on coronavirus.