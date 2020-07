Trevor Wiggett was last seen driving a red Citroen C1 in Bideford in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police are growing increasingly concerned for Trevor’s welfare, and have launched an appeal for information.

Trevor is 57 years old and is described as having a slim build, with short, grey hair.

His red Citroen has the registration WF58OTW.

Trevor Wiggett has been missing since Monday, July 13. Trevor Wiggett has been missing since Monday, July 13.

Anyone who has seen Trevor, his vehicle, or may know of his whereabouts is asked to call police immediately on 999, quoting the log number 644 of July 16.