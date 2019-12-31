Ricky Gamage was last seen leaving The Venue in the town at around 8.35pm on December 28.

He was wearing a blue beanie hat, a khaki green North Face hooded jacket, a grey 'Venue' logo t-shirt, black skinny jeans with a tear on the left thigh, and black Dr Martin boots.

Ricky, who is 21 years old, is around 6ft 2in tall with dark hair, a dark goatee beard and green eyes, and has a sleeve tattoo down his right arm.

Police said there have been a number of unconfirmed potential sightings of Ricky since Saturday, including in Barnstaple.

Other unconfirmed reports came from the M5 at Burnham on Sea, the M5 at Taunton and on the M6 at junction 11.

Anyone who has seen Ricky or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call police immediately on 999, quoting log number 897 of December 28.