Stagecoach South West will begin a new reduced timetable from Monday, March 30. Picture: Stagecoach Stagecoach South West will begin a new reduced timetable from Monday, March 30. Picture: Stagecoach

Local Volunteer Networks

Key community member groups and Braunton Parish Council have created the Braunton Community Network, with an aim to provide a co-ordinated support system for the vulnerable, elderly and those in self isolation. To join the group, visit https://brauntoncommunity.org/. Anyone with an urgent need should call 01271 316590 or email info@brauntoncommunity.org

North Devon Council has launched a new community support hub to ensure the most vulnerable residents are not forgotten during the Coronavirus pandemic. Those who need support should call the new dedicated phoneline 01271 388280.

Find a directory of help in Braunton via Braunton Parish Council’s website - www.brauntonparishcouncil.gov.uk. For information about support in the community email Tracey Lovell at clerk@brauntonparishcouncil.gov.uk

Encompass - North Devon Community will be offering a community helpline for people affected by Covid-19. Trained advisers will answer questions about claiming welfare benefits, money, housing and mental health. The helpline is manned between 9.30am and 3pm and is free and confidential. Call 01271 371499. Alternatively, see www.bpag-encompass.org.uk

Age Concern Barnstaple and District will guide all new referrals to its telephone care line - 01271 324488. For support services visit www.ageconcernbarnstaple.org.uk

-----

Pubs/Restaurants

Wild Thyme Café produces homecooked food, including vegan and vegetarian options. Their takeaway menu is available from 10am until 3pm. There is a £10 minimum order on deliveries. To place an order call 01271 815191.

Ebrington Arms is offering a collection-only takeaway service, from 5-8pm. Visit their Facebook page to see the menu. For ordering and collecting times, call 07533 732499.

The Good Fortune Chinese takeaway in Caen Street has a delivery service. Call 01271 817889.

Tambapanni can deliver Sri Lankan food on Fridays and Saturdays only. Orders must be placed before 6pm on Wednesday. There is a £2 delivery charge. See their Facebook page for the menu, call/SMS 07426 857901 or email tambapanni@hotmail.com

-----

Schools

Pupils at all schools are currently on holiday for the Easter break. For those wanting to keep up with their learning, home schooling details can be found on the separate websites. For Braunton Academy, visit https://www.braunton.academy/. All studies can be found under the ‘Curriculum’ tab, then by clicking ‘Home Learning’. The children’s studies will be updated and set by the teachers on a weekly basis, starting from Monday, April 20.

Southmead Primary School in Braunton will not organise any home learning activities during the Easter holiday, although the existing work on the website will remain in place. See www.southmead.devon.sch.uk/

Caen Primary School is on Easter break yet has a comprehensive home learning section on its website. See https://caen.devon.sch.uk/devon/primary/caen

Although on Easter holiday, Kingsacre Primary School has a remote learning platform link on its website for pupils to access Google Classroom should they wish to do so. See www.kingsacre-primary.devon.sch.uk

-----

Transport Links

First Bus are working to a reduced timetable to support those who need to travel during this time. Since Sunday, March 29, there have been further service changes. For updated timetables and the latest information see www.firstgroup.com/help-and-support/coronavirus-information/local-travel-updates or call 0345 646 0707

To reflect advice against non-essential travel, Great Western Railway has reduced services across its network. A revised timetable will be in operation seven days a week until further notice. An hourly service will run between Barnstaple and St James’ Park in Exeter. Rail improvement work took place between March 30 and April 5. For more, see www.gwr.com/check

Bus services run by Stagecoach are running on school holiday timetables. Check the colour or text codes on the timetable. Look for journeys marked with SH for ‘school holiday’. On timetables without this code, the buses will run as normal. Concessionary passes can now be used before 9.30am, to allow the elderly and vulnerable to use the bus to take advantage of the supermarkets exclusive shopping times. See www.stagecoachbus.com

-----

Churches

In line with Government measures, all churches and places of worship are now closed for services. St Brannock’s Church in Braunton will remain closed until further notice. For information call the Parish Office on 01271 813367 or visit www.brauntonchurch.org/

In keeping with the Church of England’s guidance, St Peter’s and St Mary Magdalene’s Church in Barnstaple is closed and will remain so until further notice. For more information call 01271 373837. To find a live stream service or event to watch from home visit www.achurchnearyou.com/live-stream/.

-----

Online Support

The Covid 19 Barnstaple and Surrounds community support group has been created to pull together information about all the services in the area, that will help people deal with the impact of the coronavirus. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/200204984640227/?ref=group_header

The North Devon Council website covers a wide spectrum of topics that relate to the effects of the coronavirus in the area. Topics cover financial hardship, business support, volunteer and community support, council services and health. See www.northdevon.gov.uk/coronavirus/

-----

Local People’s Quotes

Braunton Parish Council Chair, Liz Spear, said: “It’s truly a brilliant and indeed humbling experience to see that so many groups, and individuals, have come together to support the community, particularly the vulnerable and those who are most at risk.

“Tracey Lovell is playing a key role working with the District and County Councils together with community groups in Braunton. The staff are still carrying out essential duties including bin emptying and grasscutting.”

-----

Local Shops

John Patts Greengrocer is offering a home delivery service for milk, bread, vegetables and other grocery essentials. Minimum order of £10. There is a £1.99 delivery charge. Phone 01271 830088 (warehouse).

Cawthornes Supermarket will deliver to households in Barunton. To place an order call 01271 812053.

Reeds Butchers offer a wide selection of meats, pies and pasties. Their deli counter also has cheese, cooked meats and other goods. To order, call 01271 812192.

Knowle Garage’s Londis convenience store is taking orders for essential items during the day for delivery after 6pm. Contact Andy on 07817 281215.

Braunton Library is offering a book delivery/collection service for local residents who are unable, or prefer not, to visit the library during its two hour self-service opening sessions, between 10am to noon each morning. To take advantage of this service, either call 01271 812808 or email braunton.library@librariesunlimited.org.uk

-----

Essential Contacts:

NHS: 111 Braunton Community Network: https://brauntoncommunity.org/ or call 01271 316590

North Devon Council helpline: 01271 388280. Braunton Parish Council: www.brauntonparishcouncil.gov.uk. Encompass - North Devon Community: Call 01271 371499. See: www.bpag-encompass.org.uk

Age Concern Barnstaple and District: 01271 324488 or visit www.ageconcernbarnstaple.org.uk