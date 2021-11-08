Community invited to be 'kids in a sweet shop' at Sweet'n'Greet event

North Devon based sweet trader SoSweet will be holding its very first Sweet’n’Greet event on Saturday, November 20, and is inviting the community along.

SoSweet will be opening up its warehouse to the general public to create the ultimate ‘Kid-in-a-Sweet-Shop’ ‘Willy-Wonka’s Factory’ experience.

There will be the opportunity for a 'Sweet'n'Greet' experience with SoSweet’s very own Dan-The-Man from TikTok in front of a photo wall! Plus, SoSweet is offering 10% off all products, giveaways, limited-edition merchandise, special guests and lots and lots of sweets, of course.

The event will take place on Saturday, November 20, between 10am and 4pm, at SoSweet, Unit 3, Hockin Park, Bideford, EX39 3DX.

SoSweet was first established in 2014 with its first store being opened in Westward Ho! - since then it has opened five more locations and launched an online store.

SoSweet first launched its online store at the end of April 2020 and it has grown exponentially in the first 18 months, now turning over more than £2million a year online alone.

The company has also built a huge online community of followers amassing a combined following of over 800,000 people across its social platforms!

The ‘overnight success’ of SoSweet has been 15+ years in the making; the recent launch of www.sosweetshop.co.uk was executed solely by the family’s eldest son, George Robinson, who joined the business full-time as a Director in March 2020.

In the last 18 months, he has built a team and taken the business from a small chain of Sweet Shops in the South West of England to one of the UK’s biggest sweets and confectionary brands.

The online business alone, based in Bideford, employs multiple people from the local area.

Email SoSweet to confirm your attendance: social@sosweetshop.co.uk, and visit the website for more information: www.sosweetshop.co.uk