Community Christmas Day lunch organised by volunteers in Bideford

A team of volunteers in Bideford is welcoming anyone who would like company on Christmas Day.

We all know that Christmas can be a challenging time for some people both young and old, for a variety of reasons. This year it will be especially difficult for many people.

This community Christmas Day lunch is intended to be a real celebration, an opportunity for both guests and volunteers to be part of a very lively and special day.

The day will feature a traditional full roast dinner and trimmings followed by mince pies, apple crumble and festive entertainment.

The Poster for this year's Bideford Community Christmas Lunch - Credit: Lucy Lowe

A spokesperson for the Christmas Lunch said: “To help with catering we request that guests book their place as soon as possible, this helps ensure that everyone who would like to attend will have a meal.

“To book please call the number below or see our FB page links and numbers. The Community Lunch Team are looking forward to seeing you.

“We understand that some people may not want to attend due to the current pandemic - we would like to offer anyone a free Christmas Lunch delivered to their home if this is the case.”

Please contact Rose 07895 035091 or Lucy on 07518066623 for more info or to book a space or a meal.