The spate of thefts has seen eight reported since October 10, although police have not yet confirmed them to be linked.

Braunton’s Southfork ATB cycle shop in Exeter Road has been broken into twice, with the most recent theft taking place in the early hours of Wednesday morning (October 28).

Wednesday’s break-in saw three used bikes worth a total of £11,000 taken.

The bikes taken were a yellow Fantic XF1 Integra 150 electric mountain bike, a black, white and red Fantic XF1 Integra 160 electric mountain bike and a men’s carbon black Kona Process 134 mountain bike. The electric bikes were stolen without the charging devices.

On Monday, October 12, two Fantic XI ebikes and one orange Orbea Wild FS 20 were stolen.

Four of the burglaries took place at Yelland Industrial Estate overnight between Saturday, October 10 and Sunday, October 11.

A box of Hilti power tools worth £1,000 was stolen from one premises, a CCTV camera from another and a crate of beer and a power tool from the third. Nothing was taken from the fourth business.

A large quantity of car batteries was taken from Killacleave Recycling Centre in Ilfracombe on the same night, while suspicious behaviour was also reported at Mullacott Industrial Estate.

Officers are also investigating a burglary at a business in Slade Road, Ilfracombe, overnight on October 18. A safe containing cash was taken.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information which may help their enquiries.

A statement from Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Police would like to remind business owners to lock their business premises securely and ensure any CCTV is working. People are urged to be vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour or vehicles.

“Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in and around industrial estates in the region.”

Anyone with any information which could assist police enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 or via email at 101@dc.police.uk quoting crime reference CR/085878/20.