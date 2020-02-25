It's been a busy few years since his last smash-hit stand-up show, but fans of his Absolute Radio show will know this nationally acclaimed comedian hasn't changed a bit.

Like Me is Jason's latest comic offering, now on the road for a massive 99 date UK and Ireland tour,culminating with a huge homecoming show at the Manchester Arena on October 23.

Jason said: "After the fun we had on my last tour Muddle Class, I'm excited to get back on the road with my new stand-up show Like Me.

"In these trying times, it's always important to be able to get away for a couple of hours and exercise the old chuckle muscle!"

Jason's work spans comedy, acting, singing and presenting and includes a host of top TV credits including First & Last (BBC One), The Masked Singer (ITV1), What Would Your Kid Do? 8 Out of 10 Cats (Channel 4), Live at the Apollo (BBC One), Have I Got News For You (BBC One) and many more.

Visit www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com for tickets ticket information or call 01271 316523.