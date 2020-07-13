Comet Neowise has been spotted heading past Earth by stargazers across the U

Nicholas Richards captured the comet over Rose Ash in the early hours of Saturday morning (July 11), with the scene also showing rare Noctilucent clouds.

The comet, which is officially known as C/2020 F3, was discovered in late March and is named after the NASA space telescope which identified it.

It is expected to be closest to the Earth on July 23, although it will still be around 64 million miles away, and will make its way back to the outer parts of the solar system by mid-August.

NASA’s Joseph Masiero said: “From its infrared signature, we can tell that it is about 5 kilometres across, and by combining the infrared data with visible-light images, we can tell that the comet’s nucleus is covered with sooty, dark particles left over from its formation near the birth of our solar system 4.6 billion years ago.”