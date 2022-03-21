Comedy for Ukraine raises £1,000
- Credit: Penny Haynes
A small corner of Appledore turned yellow-and-blue last Thursday, as
'Comedy for Ukraine' entertained a packed crowd at the Social Club.
Starring Ukrainian comedian Yulia Pylyavskaya, a host of professional
comedians treated locals and regulars to a bumper night of comedy,
raising over £1,000 for the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.
"It felt like a large dinner with a copious amount of relatives", said a
visibly moved Yulia after the show. "Anyone who supports Ukraine in
these tough times automatically becomes my family whether they want to
or not. It's a big difference standing up to the bully on your own, or
standing up with so many people backing your country up. You restored my
faith in humanity".
The village decorations also left an impression: "Appledore is full of
Ukrainian colours", said Yulia. "That post box with handmade sunflowers
will always stay in my heart."
The Social Club was also decorated for the event, with a Ukraine flag on
the stage, blue-and-yellow bunting, and the bar lights changed to
blue-and-yellow.
With the acts performing free of charge, and their expenses being
covered by three very generous sponsorships - from Rob Braddick,
Braddicks Furnishers, and Morris and Bott estate agents - every penny of
the ticket money could be donated to the cause. Everyone got into the
generous spirit, with cash donations taking the total raised to
tantalisingly just below £1,000.
Jean Cann, manager of the Social Club, stepped in to make a personal
donation to take it over £1,000, saying: "Hosting the comedy nights is
always such a pleasure, and even more so for this special charity event.
Following it up with our own 'Rockin for Ukraine' weekend in which all
donations will go to the people of Ukraine. We look forward to doing
more."
The evening got off to a fine start with MC Nik Coppin regaling the
audience with a few anecdotes of his experiences in Scotland and
Australia, and introducing Brighton funny-man Dan Fardell. Dan delighted
the audience with his bumbling attempts at dating, and a hilarious gag
about bacon butties.
Following hard on his heels was local prop and one-liner comedian Alf,
who left everyone in stitches with his joke about his carbon-monoxide
alarm. Yulia then entertained the crowd with stories of her unlikely new
career, before Plymouth's Suzy Bennett finished off the evening in fine
style and had everyone rolling in the aisles at her attempts to lose
weight during lockdown.
"I'm blown away by everyone's generosity", said event organiser Donna
Landy. "Not just by the sponsorships but also by the cash donations on
the night. I never thought we'd get to over £1,000!"
The next Appledore Comedy Night will take place on Friday, April 29th,
with tickets available from Eventbrite.