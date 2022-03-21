News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Comedy for Ukraine raises £1,000

Luisa Rombach

Published: 12:19 PM March 21, 2022
Comedy for Ukraine event

Comedy for Ukraine event at the Social Club - Credit: Penny Haynes

A small corner of Appledore turned yellow-and-blue last Thursday, as 
'Comedy for Ukraine' entertained a packed crowd at the Social Club. 
Starring Ukrainian comedian Yulia Pylyavskaya, a host of professional 
comedians treated locals and regulars to a bumper night of comedy, 
raising over £1,000 for the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. 
 
"It felt like a large dinner with a copious amount of relatives", said a 
visibly moved Yulia after the show. "Anyone who supports Ukraine in 
these tough times automatically becomes my family whether they want to 
or not. It's a big difference standing up to the bully on your own, or 
standing up with so many people backing your country up. You restored my 
faith in humanity". 
 
The village decorations also left an impression: "Appledore is full of 
Ukrainian colours", said Yulia. "That post box with handmade sunflowers 
will always stay in my heart." 
 
The Social Club was also decorated for the event, with a Ukraine flag on 
the stage, blue-and-yellow bunting, and the bar lights changed to 
blue-and-yellow. 
 
With the acts performing free of charge, and their expenses being 
covered by three very generous sponsorships - from Rob Braddick, 
Braddicks Furnishers, and Morris and Bott estate agents - every penny of 
the ticket money could be donated to the cause. Everyone got into the 
generous spirit, with cash donations taking the total raised to 
tantalisingly just below £1,000. 
 
Jean Cann, manager of the Social Club, stepped in to make a personal 
donation to take it over £1,000, saying: "Hosting the comedy nights is 
always such a pleasure, and even more so for this special charity event. 
Following it up with our own 'Rockin for Ukraine' weekend in which all 
donations will go to the people of Ukraine. We look forward to doing 
more." 
 
The evening got off to a fine start with MC Nik Coppin regaling the 
audience with a few anecdotes of his experiences in Scotland and 
Australia, and introducing Brighton funny-man Dan Fardell. Dan delighted 
the audience with his bumbling attempts at dating, and a hilarious gag 
about bacon butties. 
 
Following hard on his heels was local prop and one-liner comedian Alf, 
who left everyone in stitches with his joke about his carbon-monoxide 
alarm. Yulia then entertained the crowd with stories of her unlikely new 
career, before Plymouth's Suzy Bennett finished off the evening in fine 
style and had everyone rolling in the aisles at her attempts to lose 
weight during lockdown. 
 
"I'm blown away by everyone's generosity", said event organiser Donna 
Landy. "Not just by the sponsorships but also by the cash donations on 
the night. I never thought we'd get to over £1,000!" 
 
The next Appledore Comedy Night will take place on Friday, April 29th, 
with tickets available from Eventbrite. 

