Danyl Johnson and Julie Evans with her People's Postcode Lottery cheqe. Danyl Johnson and Julie Evans with her People's Postcode Lottery cheqe.

The Western Gardens residents won £30,000 each in Saturday, April 6’s street prize.

One of the winners, Julie Evans, played with two tickets, taking her total prize to £60,000.

The 46-year-old said she could barely sleep in the days leading up to the Postcode Lottery team paying her a visit.

“I got the call saying they were coming while I was on my lunch break at work and have had the tune going around and around my head since. I was like a kid in a sweet shop,” she said.

“I’m going to be sensible with the money and use it to move house. More than anything it’s a great cushion to have this so I don’t need to worry.

“I saw some people win the £30,000 Street Prize nearby in Westward Ho! last year so I thought I may as well give it a shot – it’s all for a good cause.”

The two other winners were unavailable to collect their cheques in person.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador, Danyl Johnson, said: “I am thrilled for Julie and the two other winners. I think her nervous few days anticipating what she might get were worth it! I hope they all enjoy spending their winnings.”

The draw was promoted on behalf of the Royal Voluntary Service, which recieved more than £8 million thanks to players.