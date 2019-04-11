The Western Gardens residents won £30,000 each in Saturday, April 6s street prize. One of the winners, Julie Evans, played with two tickets, taking her total prize to £60,000. The 46-year-old said she could barely sleep in the days leading up to the Postcode Lottery team paying her a visit. I got the call saying they were coming while I was on my lunch break at work and have had the tune going around and around my head since. I was like a kid in a sweet shop, she said. Im going to be sensible with the money and use it to move house. More than anything its a great cushion to have this so I dont need to worry. I saw some people win the £30,000 Street Prize nearby in Westward Ho! last year so I thought I may as well give it a shot its all for a good cause. The two other winners were unavailable to collect their cheques in person. Peoples Postcode Lottery ambassador, Danyl Johnson, said: I am thrilled for Julie and the two other winners. I think her nervous few days anticipating what she might get were worth it! I hope they all enjoy spending their winnings. The draw was promoted on behalf of the Royal Voluntary Service, which recieved more than £8 million thanks to players.