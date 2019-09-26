The couple were cut off after returning from a walk to Camel's Eye in Combe Martin Bay. Picture: Tony Gussin The couple were cut off after returning from a walk to Camel's Eye in Combe Martin Bay. Picture: Tony Gussin

Ilfracombe RNLI's all-weather lifeboat was launched on Wednesday, September 25 at 2.46pm to reports of two people in the water at Camels Eye in Combe Martin.

When they arrived, they found a man and a woman had managed to wade to safety and were perched on higher rocks and sheltered, but still cut off.

The lifeboat was unable to reach them due to choppy waves, but the couple contacted the coastguard and said they were happy to wait for the tide to drop before walking out.

The coastguard had been on the verge of sending in the helicopter to airlift them.

Reassured no-one was at risk, the lifeboat returned to Ilfracombe.

Coxswain Andrew Bengey said: "This weekend (September 28-29) will be was one of the highest spring tides of the year and high tide today was 7.8 metres.

"The tide can come in very quickly and catch people out. Fortunately today no one was hurt, however we would urge people to check the tide timetables before walking along the shoreline."