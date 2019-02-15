Detectives are appealing for information on the man with a distinctive pigeon-toed walk, who entered the Central Convenience Store in Cross Street between 9.40pm and 9.50pm last night (Thursday). He produced a knife to the cashier and demanded cash from the till, before forcing the cashier to open the cigarette kiosk. The offender, who was wearing a black balaclava and had his hood up, then left the shop with a quantity of cash and pouches of Golden Virginia tobacco. The cashier was unhurt but left very shaken by the incident. Detectives are investigating the robbery and seeking a suspect who is described as white, around 6ft 1-2ins tall, of thin build with very thin legs. He was wearing grey Adidas tracksuit bottoms with white stripes, grey footwear, a blue hooded coat and black gloves. Police are also asking for any witnesses to the incident and anyone who saw a man matching the description of the suspect in the area around the time of the robbery. Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101@dc.police.uk or by phone on 101, quoting crime reference CR/013926/19.