Detectives are appealing for information on the man with a ‘distinctive pigeon-toed’ walk, who entered the Central Convenience Store in Cross Street between 9.40pm and 9.50pm last night (Thursday).

He produced a knife to the cashier and demanded cash from the till, before forcing the cashier to open the cigarette kiosk.

The offender, who was wearing a black balaclava and had his hood up, then left the shop with a quantity of cash and pouches of Golden Virginia tobacco.

The cashier was unhurt but left very shaken by the incident.

Detectives are investigating the robbery and seeking a suspect who is described as white, around 6ft 1-2ins tall, of thin build with very thin legs.

He was wearing grey Adidas tracksuit bottoms with white stripes, grey footwear, a blue hooded coat and black gloves.

Police are also asking for any witnesses to the incident and anyone who saw a man matching the description of the suspect in the area around the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101@dc.police.uk or by phone on 101, quoting crime reference CR/013926/19.