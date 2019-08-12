It is literally a 'rags to riches' story and a testament to the support of the community and a handful of determined people. Volunteers were distraught when the popular RSPCA charity shop by the seafront closed in October 2017 - but in April 2018 it had reopened as Combe Martin Community Shop following a full refurbishment. This was made possible by a chance meeting between the former shop manager Carole Parsons and Martin Worth - he asked her if she'd like to see it reopened and the rest is history. Mr Worth made it possible for his judo club to loan the shop £9,000 and later on arranged for the purchase of a shipping container to keep stock in. Local trades also gave up their time and helped to carry out a complete refurbishment. Today, the loan is paid back and the shipping container is paid for, plus the shop has so far been able to donate £9,600 to numerous good causes in the village. Mr Worth said: