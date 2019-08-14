Combe Martin Carnival parade night 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Combe Martin Carnival parade night 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

The parade on Wednesday, August 14 in the middle of carnival week defied the rain - some were even singing in it - to out on another good carnival year for the village.

A good mix of floats and walkers once again made the effort to ensure the carnival kept its place as one of the best in North Devon.

The raft race tomorrow (Thursday, August 15) has had a few tweaks and is now billed as a Water Fun Day, with more categories alongside the traditional raft race including kayak races, cardboard boat races and a bathtub race, with a barbecue on the beach from 3pm.

Friday, August 16 is the traditional village Wheelbarrow Fiesta, with the parade assembling at the top of the village at 7pm and followed by fireworks at the beach.

Saturday sees a static car show in the Pack o' Cards car park from 10am to 3pm.

For more up to date details and all the programme times, visit the Combe Martin Carnival Facebook page.

