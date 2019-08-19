The Combe Martin Carnival Wheelbarrow Fiesta 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin The Combe Martin Carnival Wheelbarrow Fiesta 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Despite a small committee of just six people and some very inclement weather, events went ahead as planned including the well-attended main parade, water fun day and raft race and the Wheelbarrow Fiesta (which could have used a few canoes).

Chairman Christina Perry said: "We are a very determined group and we were determined that come rain or shine we were going to put carnival week together and we did.

"Hopefully everyone enjoyed themselves - if we have achieved that then we have done our job."

There were some hiccoughs, including the last-minute cancellation of the end of week fireworks because it rained so hard, the electrical box for the pyrotechnics gave up the ghost.

The Combe Martin Carnival Wheelbarrow Fiesta 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin The Combe Martin Carnival Wheelbarrow Fiesta 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Christina said open day had been a great success, as had the main parade and carnival bingo, but unfortunately the D-Day Dance and end-of-carnival disco were not as well attended.

She thanked the numerous people who had come forward to offer their time and services, as well as everyone who supported the carnival in some way - without which, the event would not be possible.

The Combe Martin Carnival Wheelbarrow Fiesta 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin The Combe Martin Carnival Wheelbarrow Fiesta 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

The Combe Martin Carnival Wheelbarrow Fiesta 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin The Combe Martin Carnival Wheelbarrow Fiesta 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

The Combe Martin Carnival Wheelbarrow Fiesta 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin The Combe Martin Carnival Wheelbarrow Fiesta 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

The Combe Martin Carnival Wheelbarrow Fiesta 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin The Combe Martin Carnival Wheelbarrow Fiesta 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

The Combe Martin Carnival Wheelbarrow Fiesta 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin The Combe Martin Carnival Wheelbarrow Fiesta 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

The Combe Martin Carnival Wheelbarrow Fiesta 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin The Combe Martin Carnival Wheelbarrow Fiesta 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

The Combe Martin Carnival Wheelbarrow Fiesta 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin The Combe Martin Carnival Wheelbarrow Fiesta 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

The Combe Martin Carnival Wheelbarrow Fiesta 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin The Combe Martin Carnival Wheelbarrow Fiesta 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

The Combe Martin Carnival Wheelbarrow Fiesta 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin The Combe Martin Carnival Wheelbarrow Fiesta 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

The Combe Martin Carnival Wheelbarrow Fiesta 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin The Combe Martin Carnival Wheelbarrow Fiesta 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Combe Martin Carnival 2019 raft race, part of the water fun day. Picture: Simon Stuart Combe Martin Carnival 2019 raft race, part of the water fun day. Picture: Simon Stuart

Combe Martin Carnival 2019 raft race, part of the water fun day. Picture: Simon Stuart Combe Martin Carnival 2019 raft race, part of the water fun day. Picture: Simon Stuart

Combe Martin Carnival 2019 raft race, part of the water fun day. Picture: Simon Stuart Combe Martin Carnival 2019 raft race, part of the water fun day. Picture: Simon Stuart

Combe Martin Carnival 2019 raft race, part of the water fun day. Picture: Simon Stuart Combe Martin Carnival 2019 raft race, part of the water fun day. Picture: Simon Stuart

Combe Martin Carnival 2019 raft race, part of the water fun day. Picture: Simon Stuart Combe Martin Carnival 2019 raft race, part of the water fun day. Picture: Simon Stuart

Combe Martin Carnival 2019 raft race, part of the water fun day. Picture: Simon Stuart Combe Martin Carnival 2019 raft race, part of the water fun day. Picture: Simon Stuart

Combe Martin Carnival 2019 raft race, part of the water fun day. Picture: Simon Stuart Combe Martin Carnival 2019 raft race, part of the water fun day. Picture: Simon Stuart

Combe Martin Carnival 2019 raft race, part of the water fun day. Picture: Simon Stuart Combe Martin Carnival 2019 raft race, part of the water fun day. Picture: Simon Stuart

Combe Martin Carnival 2019 raft race, part of the water fun day. Picture: Simon Stuart Combe Martin Carnival 2019 raft race, part of the water fun day. Picture: Simon Stuart

Combe Martin Carnival 2019 raft race, part of the water fun day. Picture: Simon Stuart Combe Martin Carnival 2019 raft race, part of the water fun day. Picture: Simon Stuart

Combe Martin Carnival 2019 raft race, part of the water fun day. Picture: Simon Stuart Combe Martin Carnival 2019 raft race, part of the water fun day. Picture: Simon Stuart

Combe Martin Carnival 2019 raft race, part of the water fun day. Picture: Simon Stuart Combe Martin Carnival 2019 raft race, part of the water fun day. Picture: Simon Stuart

Combe Martin Carnival 2019 raft race, part of the water fun day. Picture: Simon Stuart Combe Martin Carnival 2019 raft race, part of the water fun day. Picture: Simon Stuart

Combe Martin Carnival 2019 raft race, part of the water fun day. Picture: Simon Stuart Combe Martin Carnival 2019 raft race, part of the water fun day. Picture: Simon Stuart

Combe Martin Carnival 2019 raft race, part of the water fun day. Picture: Simon Stuart Combe Martin Carnival 2019 raft race, part of the water fun day. Picture: Simon Stuart

Combe Martin Carnival 2019 raft race, part of the water fun day. Picture: Simon Stuart Combe Martin Carnival 2019 raft race, part of the water fun day. Picture: Simon Stuart

Combe Martin Carnival 2019 raft race, part of the water fun day. Picture: Simon Stuart Combe Martin Carnival 2019 raft race, part of the water fun day. Picture: Simon Stuart

Combe Martin Carnival parade night 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Combe Martin Carnival parade night 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Combe Martin Carnival parade night 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Combe Martin Carnival parade night 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Combe Martin Carnival parade night 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Combe Martin Carnival parade night 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Combe Martin Carnival parade night 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Combe Martin Carnival parade night 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Combe Martin Carnival parade night 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Combe Martin Carnival parade night 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin