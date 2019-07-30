Combe Martin Carnival 2018. Picture: Tony Gussin Combe Martin Carnival 2018. Picture: Tony Gussin

Saturday is opening day at Hollands Park from noon, with a family fun day plus the choosing of the carnival royalty.

There are activities running throughout the week, with a duck race on the beach on Sunday, Kids' Disco on Monday and the main parade on Wednesday, assembling at Holdstone Way from 6 to 6.30pm.

The raft race on Thursday has had a few tweaks and is now billed as a Water Fun Day, with more categories alongside the traditional raft race including kayak races, cardboard boat races and a bathtub race.

Friday is the traditional village Wheelbarrow Fiesta, with the parade assembling at the top of the village at 7pm and followed by fireworks at the beach.

Combe Martin Carnival 2018 raft and kayak race mayhem. Picture: Simon Stuart Combe Martin Carnival 2018 raft and kayak race mayhem. Picture: Simon Stuart

Saturday, August 17 sees a static car show at the Pack o' Cards from 11am to 3pm.

Organisers need to raise £3,000 towards next year's carnival and have urged people to show their support at events throughout the year and donate if they can.

For more details and the full events programme, go to the Combe Martin Carnival Facebook page.

The Combe Martin Carnival 2018 Wheelbarrow Fiesta on the Friday night. Picture: Tony Gussin The Combe Martin Carnival 2018 Wheelbarrow Fiesta on the Friday night. Picture: Tony Gussin