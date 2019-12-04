PUBLIC NOTICE LICENSING ACT 2003

To whom it may concern:

We Ilfracombe Coastal Cruises Ltd do hereby give notice that we have applied to the Licensing Authority at North Devon District Council for the grant of a Premises Licence at The Quay, Ilfracombe Harbour, Ilfracombe, Devon, EX34 9EQ and known as The Ilfracombe Princess (vessel).

The application is to enable to the supply of alcohol Monday to Sunday from 11:00 hours to 21:00 hours from 1st March to 31st October each year.

Any person wishing to make representations to this application may do so by writing to The Licensing Team, North Devon District Council, Lynton House, Commercial Road, Barnstaple, Devon, EX31 1DG not later than 28 days after the date of this notice (as below). Representations received after this date will not be considered.

A copy of the application can be viewed at the Licensing Authority's address during normal office hours.

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with this application, the maximum fine on summary conviction is unlimited.

Signed: H Applicant / on behalf of the applicant

Dated: 27 November 2019