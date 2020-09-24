The Coaching Inn pub cat PC is back at the South Molton hostelry enjoying her snoozes in the sun after an unplanned bus journey to Barnstaple and Ilfracombe. Picture: The Coaching Inn The Coaching Inn pub cat PC is back at the South Molton hostelry enjoying her snoozes in the sun after an unplanned bus journey to Barnstaple and Ilfracombe. Picture: The Coaching Inn

PC - ‘pub cat’ - was spotted by a builder at The Coaching Inn as she ambled on board the bus, but by the time he could raise the alarm it was too late.

The tabby is a favourite with customers and staff at the pub and landlady Jayne Morton took to Facebook to raise the alarm.

It transpired a kind lady from Ilfracombe had picked her up and taken her home before contacting the North Devon Animal Ambulance clinic at Pottington and taking her there.

She was there a few days as she needed treatment for a loose tooth but PC, thought to be aged 15 or 16, is now back ruling her domain.

Jayne said: “The customers have all been asking when she was coming back, they love her and she is such a sweet little thing.

“PC has been at the pub for years, before we even bought it. When I worked here she would come and sit in the smoking area outside and sit on peoples’ knees.

“It became really cold in the winter so we just took her in and she became the pub cat and just goes and sits on everybody. She walks around as if she owns the place, she is a real queen.”

Jayne said she would like to thank everybody who helped to get PC back home.

She added: “The animal ambulance are lovely people and sorted all her teeth out. She is healthy and happy and just old, she just wants to lie in the sun.

“We have made quite a substantial donation to the animal ambulance but we are also collecting on the bar for them too and if anyone would like to put a couple of quid in for them that would be wonderful.”

PC’s 12 mile bus journey to Barnstaple is not particularly far when compared with some wandering cats from around the world.

In 2013 a cat in Florida walked some 200 miles to get home, but even more astounding journeys include the account of an Australian cat called Silky who travelled almost 1,500 miles, according to online reports.