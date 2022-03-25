News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > News

Co-Op gives library cash boost

Luisa Rombach

Published: 2:07 PM March 25, 2022
Updated: 10:52 AM March 31, 2022
Christine Bury, Becky Hampshire, Samantha Davis, Kate Cooper

Christine Bury, Friends of Great Torrington Library, Becky Hampshire & Samantha Davis Great Torrington Co-op & Kate Cooper, Great Torrington Library - Credit: Friends of Great Torrington Library

The Friends of Great Torrington Library have received a grant of £150.00 from the Co-op Community Fund to be used for children’s projects within the Library. 

The grant has been mainly used to purchase a selection of toys to engage smaller children through the Bounce and Rhyme Storytime held on Tuesdays for babies and toddlers. This money has also sourced the provision of hand puppets for young children so that they can participate in animated songs and there is a wooden ark made for little ones to play with. A Duplo Lego train has also been purchased and is proving very popular with the Lego Club held on alternate Saturdays. 

The library held a very successful Book Trust Storytime during spring half term and there is a full programme in place for the Easter holidays which involves storytelling and an Easter craft project. 

Great Torrington Library provides a full range of services including help with IT skills, our Thursday morning Walk & Talk Group, Devon Home Library Service and the Good Neighbours scheme for those who cannot get to the library. See Great Torrington Library Facebook page or contact the library direct on 01805 622107 for further information. 

Torrington News
North Devon News

