Following numerous claims on social media last week, the company announced today (Monday, July 22) that its largest store in the town would be shutting down on November 2.

It said 'regrettably' staff at the store were at risk of being made redundant, although a spokesperson said: "Every effort is being made to help them find alternative employment either at other local Co-op stores or elsewhere."

As well as the Braunton Road store there is another in the town at St Georges Road.

Two similar statements were released today. One said: "The very difficult decision to close the store has been made as part of our ongoing review process and is in no way a reflection on the hard work and commitment of the colleagues who work there.

"We would like to thank our shoppers for their valued custom over the years."

The other said the company was 'moving forward with real purpose and momentum' but said that while this usually involved opening new stores, 'difficult decisions' also had to be made.