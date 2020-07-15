It has been marked the UK’s most picture-perfect by Bankrate, which took to the social media platform and assessed the number of hashtags for 100 different rural locations from the tip of Scotland to every nook and cranny of Cornwall.

It found Clovelly’s charming cobbles and stunning harbour have been captured 134,353 times, putting it at the top of the charts.

Portmeirion in Wales, was runner-up with 114,323 Instagram hashtags.

Castle Combe, a village within the Cotswolds Area of Natural Beauty in Wiltshire, was third with 99,641.

Clovelly wasn’t the only North Devon village to rank highly either, with Lynmouth’s 30,392 hashtags putting it 19th on the list.

Clovelly is part of a private estate, once owned by William the Conqueror and listed in the Domesday Book. Now owned by the Rous family, it has been in the ownership of only three families in the past 800 years. Admission fees help towards the upkeep of the village.