Clovelly RNLI crew members Mark Gardner, who had his first shout on August 3. Picture:Mark Kilby

The lifeboat was paged at 5.58pm and on arrival the Hartland Coastguard Rescue Team were already on scene.

Volunteer crew member Paul Smale swam ashore and then helped the pair to swim to the Clovelly Lifeboat, The Toby Rundle.

Once safely on the lifeboat, the crew then dropped off the two casualties to the harbour, into the care of the Hartland coastguard.

Clovelly helmsman Neil Wonnacott, said: “This shout showed great teamwork from both agencies working together and the first shout for crew member Mark Gardner - well done Mark.

“When going to the beach, it’s important to make sure you know your tide times and stay alert to incoming tides.

“Remember, if you are ever in trouble at the coast dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.”