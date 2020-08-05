The RNLI lifeboat crew at Clovelly were called out by Falmouth Coastguard on Monday (August 3) teatime to reports of two people cut off by the tide at Hartland Quay.
The lifeboat was paged at 5.58pm and on arrival the Hartland Coastguard Rescue Team were already on scene.
Volunteer crew member Paul Smale swam ashore and then helped the pair to swim to the Clovelly Lifeboat, The Toby Rundle.
Once safely on the lifeboat, the crew then dropped off the two casualties to the harbour, into the care of the Hartland coastguard.
Clovelly helmsman Neil Wonnacott, said: “This shout showed great teamwork from both agencies working together and the first shout for crew member Mark Gardner - well done Mark.
“When going to the beach, it’s important to make sure you know your tide times and stay alert to incoming tides.
“Remember, if you are ever in trouble at the coast dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.”