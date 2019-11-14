Clovelly harbour master Stephen Perham whose family have been fishing for herring for over 200 years pulls in the days herring catch ahead of the Clovelly's annual Herring Festival. Picture: Guy Harrop Clovelly harbour master Stephen Perham whose family have been fishing for herring for over 200 years pulls in the days herring catch ahead of the Clovelly's annual Herring Festival. Picture: Guy Harrop

Through the day there will be a variety of entertainment, workshops and food outlets promoting this tasty, nutritious fish while supporting sustainable fishing.

Maritime historian and writer Mike Smylie attends with his Kipperland exhibition, devoted to the history of all things herring.

On the quay, kitchens serve a variety of delicious herring specialities along with beer, gin and cider tastings, local food and craft stalls.

And throughout the day there will be live music by Dan Britton and Martin Cole, Rakes Adrift, Johnny Cash and June Carter Tribute, followed by the band, Lazy, at 4.15 pm.

Clovelly Herring Festival. Picture: Elli Jarvis Clovelly Herring Festival. Picture: Elli Jarvis

There will also be street entertainers, Eco-Glitter face-painting, Washhouse Studios with a fish print art workshop this year, virtual snorkelling, an exhibition of Clovelly herring fishing, Sustainable Fish Education with tasters and recipes, and ArtyCrafts' children activities and boat stories in the Harbour Bar, plus a display of art by Atlantic Academy students.

Visit www.clovelly.co.uk to find out more.

Clovelly Herring Festival. Picture: Clovelly Clovelly Herring Festival. Picture: Clovelly

Clovelly Herring Festival. Picture: Clovelly Clovelly Herring Festival. Picture: Clovelly

Clovelly Herring Festival. Picture: Clovelly Clovelly Herring Festival. Picture: Clovelly