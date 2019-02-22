Climate change campaigners including members of Extinction Rebellion, outside County Hall in Exeter. Picture: Daniel Clark/LDRS Climate change campaigners including members of Extinction Rebellion, outside County Hall in Exeter. Picture: Daniel Clark/LDRS

Extinction Rebellion campaigners packed out the public gallery at County Hall and protested outside the council offices yesterday (Thursday, February 21).

Shouts of ‘shame on you’ rang out from the gallery when the Conservative group voted against Councillor Jacqi Hodgson’s motion that would have set a carbon neutral by 2030 target.

Instead, the Conservative amendment to the motion was agreed - that the council does declare a climate emergency and that it adopts a key recommendation of the IPCC – for Devon to become carbon neutral by 2050 at the latest.

It was also agreed the Environmental Performance Board would review and recommend what further approaches could be taken.

Climate change campaigners including members of Extinction Rebellion, outside County Hall in Exeter. Picture: Daniel Clark/LDRS Climate change campaigners including members of Extinction Rebellion, outside County Hall in Exeter. Picture: Daniel Clark/LDRS

Members of Extinction Rebellion spoke at the start of the meeting and urged councillors to back Cllr Hogdson’s motion.

Caspar Hughes said: “The question isn’t whether we will stop global warming but whether we will act quickly enough to save civilisation.

“The window we need to act in is closing before our eyes and our children say we are burning their future away. We cannot afford not to become climate neutral as soon as possible.”

Cllr Hodgson, the Green party councillor for Totnes and Dartington, said there is a lot of evidence that supports the 2030 date for being carbon neutral.

Climate change campaigners including members of Extinction Rebellion, outside County Hall in Exeter. Picture: Daniel Clark/LDRS Climate change campaigners including members of Extinction Rebellion, outside County Hall in Exeter. Picture: Daniel Clark/LDRS

She said: “We need to recognise the issues with climate change and that we are heading towards extinction, and this is a call to action on the scale of a declaration of war. After 2030 it may be too late.”

Cllr Roger Croad, cabinet member for the environment, said the council had already reduced emissions by 36 per cent since 2012-13 and has a target of 50 per cent by 2030.

He said the council has converted 25,000 streetlights to LED lighting, is using electric vehicles, has funding to install solar panels at County Hall, wants to install a solar farm on redundant landfill sites, has removed 100,000 single use plastics items annually from food outlets and has invested £14m in renewable energy.

But he said: “I cannot pledge to make the county of Devon carbon neutral by 2030, or anytime. Devon is made up of a myriad of organisations of businesses and every sector of society and the economy will have to help achieve stretching carbon targets – no one organisation is responsible.”