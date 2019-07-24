The scale working model of Lynton & Lynmouth Cliff Railway. The scale working model of Lynton & Lynmouth Cliff Railway.

When Louis Watson visited Lynton and Lynmouth Cliff Railway he was inspired by the unique water-powered invention.

So when he got home the Year 6 pupil from St Michael's Prep School decided to recreate the railway for the St Michael's Homework Challenge.

It asked the children to choose a British inventor or invention and create something to show what they had achieved and how. Following his family's half-term visit to Lynton and Lynmouth, where they had all travelled on the water powered Cliff Railway, Louis chose 'Victorious Victorians' as his challenge and built his own working scale model of railway.

Research for his model included visiting the Cliff Top Café and viewing photographs documenting the building of the railway.

His replica model even works, using a clever clay ballast, rather than water, to power his model and lift the bottom car up the track.

St Michael's headteacher Jill Aisher was so impressed with the model that she put a photograph of it on Twitter where it was noticed by Bob Shaddick, the marketing director at the railway, and direct descendant of Bob Jones, its Victorian builder.

Bob said: "I was so impressed with Louis's model that we just had to share it with our followers, it's fantastic that an invention, built by my great great grandfather in 1890 is still inspiring new generations of visitors, well done Louis."

The Cliff Railway has sent Louis and his class complimentary souvenir booklets and a collection of photographic postcards documenting the history of the Victorian Cliff Railway to assist with their Victorious Victorians homework challenge.

The attraction thanked Louis and St Michaels Prep School, for celebrating the past inventors, and inspiring new young engineers.