Lynton and Lynmouth Cliff Railway race raises £2,850 for North Devon Hospice

Jade Kingdom with friends and family at Lynton and Lynmouth Cliff Railway - Credit: North Devon Hospice

Jade Kingdom, athlete and fundraiser for North Devon Hospice:

I’m Jade Kingdom, I’m 35 years old and I have Down Syndrome.

On Saturday, April 2, I undertook my latest fundraising challenge... racing the Lynton and Lynmouth Cliff Railway!

The task seemed simple. I’d run the zig-zag path to the top while trying to beat the railway. First to the top gets the bragging rights!

View from the top - Credit: North Devon Hospice

This girl ain’t built for speed and there was over 500ft of ascent, so this would be an almighty ask.

While I do love a challenge, beating the railway or not didn’t matter. The important thing is being active and working with the local community to have a little fun, while raising some vital funds for North Devon Hospice.

On the day of the run, I arrived feeling anxious.

Jade at start line - Credit: North Devon Hospice

When you take on a challenge and raise money, you have a huge commitment to each and every person who has donated money to the cause. I did not want to let them down.

View from the bottom - Credit: North Devon Hospice

The run got underway and I pushed hard.

The incline, however, was extremely punishing and my calves were suffering… not to mention my heart too!

Ignoring the pain, I pushed on to the top, soaking up all of the support along the way.

Crossing the finish line was a huge relief.

For most of the run I felt like the cliff railway was looking down on me and laughing.

Who was I to think I could defeat the old girl on her patch?

Jade with her mum at the finish line - Credit: North Devon Hospice

If I’m being honest, I underestimated this challenge and I had to dig incredibly deep just to finish.

At the end I was suffering. I couldn’t get my heart rate under control and I definitely gave my mum a scare!

Let’s just say that climbing Mount Everest is on the back burner now!

However, after a few days rest I’m fighting fit and already planning my next goal.

People often ask why I undertake these types of challenges?

A kiss from mum - Credit: North Devon Hospice

My answer is simple. I see myself as a fundraiser who wants to inspire others through my endeavours.

Yes, I have a disability but I don’t want people to know me for that. I want people to know me as Jade the athlete who raises money for good causes and proves that anyone can do anything.

Why fundraise for North Devon Hospice? Because it’s my favourite charity.

I’ve known many people who have been touched by the hospice’s vital work and see it as an important part of the local community.

North Devon Hospice says 'thank you' - Credit: North Devon Hospice

All-in-all I set out to raise £500 and ended up raising over £2,850 so thank you to everyone who supported me along the way.

To donate visit justgiving.com/fundraising/downsyndrometriathlete

See you at the next challenge!