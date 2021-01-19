I'm Still Standing: Ambulance worker's health battle

Published: 12:28 PM January 19, 2021

South Western Ambulance Service worker Clare Davey has written a book about her mental health journey and how she found the light at the end of the tunnel. - Credit: Clare Davey

An ambulance worker who was brought back from the brink by her colleagues has written a heartfelt book to raise awareness of mental health and show others there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Clare Davey, from Hartland, tried to take her own life in May of 2020 and was attended by her own South Western Ambulance Service colleagues.

I’m Still Standing is her honest and inspiring account of her journey, whic

I'm Still Standing by Clare Davey - Credit: Blue Poppy Publishing

h included four months in a psychiatric ward, and how she came out the other side.





The 27-year-old emergency care assistant has lived with depression for 10 years and her book opens at her lowest point, but proves, in her words ‘the darkness does not last forever’.

It has been published by North Devon’s Blue Poppy Publishing and will be available to order direct in early March, as well as from UK and local bookstores.

When Clare was attended on a local beach by her own ambulance service colleagues, it may have seemed like the end of her journey – but in fact it was a beginning.

She tried to take her own life in May of last year after living with depression for 10 years.

She went on to four months in the psychiatric ward, where she underwent electro convulsive therapy, but has emerged from the darkness and can begin to hope again.

To inspire others and raise awareness of mental health issues, Clare has written a book, I’m Still Standing, an honest account of her experiences and something she hopes will help others.

Clare has been off work for the past eight months but hopes to return soon.

She praised the colleagues who had helped to save her life, as well as the hospital staff who continued to treat her.

Clare admitted it had surprised her that electro therapy was still in use, but the book began when staff health staff warned her the treatment could affect her memory, so she began taking notes.

She said: “‘I struggled being on the other side of things - normally I’m the one helping people in their time of need.

“This time I had to accept the help from the NHS. The members of the ambulance service and the hospital staff were fantastic and helped me through my journey.

“It just goes to show that anyone is at risk of suffering with Ill mental health. Even more so during these difficult times as the world is fighting the pandemic.”

She said SWAST had been ‘brilliant’ as an employer, adding: “I don’t find that work affects me, I just do my job and go home, although as hard as it is, it’s good to have the support in work.

“My book starts when I was really unwell, but as you get through the book it shows that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“If somebody told me that at the beginning I would not have believed them, but I want people to read the book and realise that they are not alone and it is more common than people care to admit.”

I’m Still Standing will be available in March from https://bluepoppypublishing.co.uk and bookstores.